SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Nunes Dismantles Schiff's Claim Ukraine 2016 Interference Is 'Conspiracy Theory'

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes (R-California), right, questions former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch during a hearing in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Nov. 15, 2019, in Washington, D.C.Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesHouse Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes (R-California), right, questions former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch during a hearing in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Nov. 15, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published November 15, 2019 at 1:59pm
Print

GOP Rep. Devin Nunes of California did not let stand House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff’s claim that Ukrainian interference on behalf of the Democrats in the 2016 election is a “conspiracy theory.”

During his opening statement at a public impeachment hearing on Friday, Schiff twice characterized Ukraine’s involvement in the 2016 election as a “conspiracy theory” put forward by President Donald Trump and his supporters.

In his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump asked the newly sworn-in leader if his administration could work Attorney General William Barr, who is investigating how the FBI’s counter-intelligence probe into the Trump campaign was launched in the summer of 2016.

Robert Mueller — appointed special counsel by the Department of Justice in May 2017 — carried the investigation forward for much of the first two years of the Trump administration. Mueller testified about his inquiry’s findings before Congress the day before Trump spoke with Zelensky.

“As you saw yesterday, that whole nonsense ended with a very poor performance by a man named Robert Mueller, an incompetent performance, but they say a lot of it started with Ukraine. Whatever you can do, it’s very important that you do it if that’s possible,” Trump said on the call.

TRENDING: Kellyanne Conway Rips CNN's Blitzer After He Mentions Her Marriage: 'I'm Embarrassed for You'

That request, along with the president asking if Zelensky could look into the circumstances surrounding former Joe Biden’s demand — made while Biden was vice president — that a Ukrainian prosecutor who had overseen an investigation into the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings be fired, is what launched the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry.

By Biden’s own account, he said unless the prosecutor was fired before the then-vice president boarded a plane back to the U.S., a billion dollars in American aid would be withheld.

Biden’s son, Hunter, sat on the board of Burisma at the time, and reportedly earned at least $50,000 per month in that position.

That sounds a looks a heck of a lot like the corruption and quid pro quo that Schiff, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the Democrats have been accusing Trump of, but have no evidence to support.

Do you think the impeachment inquiry is helping Trump politically?

Trump released the aid in mid-September, and Ukraine launched no investigation of the Bidens or the 2016 election interference.

Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, argued that until the intelligence community whistleblower came forward following the July 25 phone call, Democrats “showed little interest for the last three years in any topic aside from the ridiculous conspiracy theories that President Trump is a Russian agent.”

He then offered multiple instances where Democrats worked with Ukrainians during the 2016 race in an attempt to damage Trump’s candidacy.

“Even as they were accusing Republicans of colluding with Russians, the Democrats themselves were colluding with Russians by funding the Steele dossier, which was based on Russian and Ukrainian sources,” Nunes said.

RELATED: Only Thing Better Than Look on Schiff's Face Is Stefanik Reading His Comments Back to Him

The Steele dossier was used by the DOJ to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant to spy on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

“Meanwhile, they turn a blind eye to Ukrainians meddling in our elections, because the Democrats were cooperating with that operation,” Nunes added.

The lawmaker pointed to a July 2017 letter from then-Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa to then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in which the senator quoted media reports detailing that “’Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump’ and did so by ‘disseminat[ing] documents implicating a top Trump aide in corruption and suggested they were investigating the matter…’”

Grassley’s letter further noted that “Ukrainian officials also reportedly ‘helped Clinton’s allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisers.'”

The letter highlighted that at the center of the scheme was Alexandra Chalupa, “described by reports as a Ukrainian-American operative ‘who was consulting for the Democratic National Committee’ and reportedly met with Ukrainian officials during the presidential election for the express purpose of exposing alleged ties between then-candidate Donald Trump, Paul Manafort, and Russia.”

You’ll recall that in August 2016, then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort resigned his post following the revelation of his past lobbying work for pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarchs.

Politico reported at the time, “In recent days, Manafort had lost the confidence of Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and one of his closest advisers, and other members of Trump’s family, according to a source close to the campaign.”

At Friday’s hearing, Nunes quoted directly from Grassley’s letter: “Chalupa’s actions appear to show that she was simultaneously working on behalf of a foreign government, Ukraine, and on behalf of the DNC and Clinton campaign, in an effort to influence not only the U.S voting population but U.S. government officials.”

Chalupa “publicly admitted to the Democrats’ scheme,” Nunes said.

So, there you have it: The Democrats actively worked with the Ukrainians to put together the Steele dossier, get Manafort fired and begin to link Trump to Russia in the eyes of the American public.

Through the impeachment inquiry, the Democrats appear to once again be accusing Trump of the very thing that they are in fact guilty of.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Impeachment Witness Yovanovitch Admits Obama Administration Prepped Her on Hunter Biden
Trump Hammers Ex-Ukraine Ambassador as She Testifies at Impeachment Hearing
Nunes Dismantles Schiff's Claim Ukraine 2016 Interference Is 'Conspiracy Theory'
Tucker Carlson and Floyd Brown Rail Against 'Tech Tyrants' Putting a 'Thumb on the Scale of Democracy'
Polling Shows Democrats Have Lost Faith in Impeachment in Just 1 Month
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×