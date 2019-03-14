Republican Rep. Says Newly Released Document Confirms a DOJ ‘Conspiracy’ To Protect Hillary

GOP Rep. Devin Nunes of California said Thursday that former FBI lawyer Lisa Page confirmed the Justice Department conspired to bury Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.

Nunes was asked on “America’s Newsroom” about former GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas who tweeted an excerpt of Page’s closed-door testimony before Congress. Ratcliffe said he asked Page if she was being ordered by the DOJ to avoid charging Clinton, and her answer was yes.

Lisa Page confirmed to me under oath that the FBI was ordered by the Obama DOJ not to consider charging Hillary Clinton for gross negligence in the handling of classified information. pic.twitter.com/KPQKINBtrB — John Ratcliffe (@RepRatcliffe) March 13, 2019

“I think it’s very significant. Look this never made any sense,” Nunes told Fox News. “If anyone in the military or anybody in the intelligence community, including people within the FBI — if they were to leak like that, they would be fired. They would be in prison. They would be prosecuted.”

“There were dozens and dozens of classified emails that were actually put onto an illegal server that was then destroyed, that was likely picked up by foreign intelligence, God knows what countries have these classified emails that Clinton was sending,” he added. “But the bottom line is, is that she should have been held accountable and she wasn’t. And there was an orchestrated effort, a conspiracy so to speak, to ensure that she was not prosecuted.”

Host Bill Hemmer asked Nunes to respond to former FBI director James Comey’s comments about the investigation and Nunes said he has no credibility left.

“I’m not sure what credibility Comey has left. I mean, he went out and sold a book,” he said. “This guy brought tremendous disgrace on the FBI. We are still trying to get to the bottom and clean up what has been a total disaster for the FBI and DOJ. And we’re a long way from getting it cleaned up to get the FBI and Department of Justice back on track so that the American people have confidence in their capabilities.”

