Nunes Unleashes on 'Democrats, Their Media Mouthpieces and a Cabal of Leakers' for 'Ginning Up a Fake Story'

Rep. Devin Nunes’ comments were damning.

In a statement Thursday in advance of Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire’s testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, the panel’s ranking Republican didn’t hold back in describing the latest attack on President Donald Trump.

Democrats and their media allies have lied so many times to the American people, Nunes said, how can they be believed now?

Check out an excerpt posted to Twitter by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Nunes, the California Republican who chaired the Intelligence Committee before Democrats regained control of the House in the 2018 midterms, started by sarcastically congratulating his Democratic counterparts for the “rollout of their latest information warfare operation against the president, and their extraordinary ability once again to enlist the mainstream media in their campaign.”

Then he launched into a history of the current controversy over a “whistleblower’s” accusations that Trump somehow betrayed his office during a July phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky by discussing a corruption investigation into a company that had hired former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.

He compared the initial stories to what has been learned since then:

• The “whistleblower’s” complaints were based on hearsay.

• The inspector general had found the complainant held “political bias” against Trump.

• The Department of Justice found nothing wrong with the phone call.

• The president of Ukraine himself denies being pressured.

“So once again the supposed scandal ends up being nothing like what we were told,” Nunes said.

“And once again,” he said, “the Democrats, their media mouthpieces and a cabal of leakers are ginning up a fake story with no regard to the monumental damage they’re causing to our public institutions and trust in governments.

“And without acknowledging all the false stories they’ve propagated in the past, including countless allegations that Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to hack the 2016 election.

“We’re supposed to forget about all those stories, but believe this one.”

Check out Nunes’ entire statement here:

Those previous quotes come near middle of Nunes’ statement, but they sum up the situation nicely.

With the unflagging enthusiasm of a mainstream media that has long since abandoned journalistic ethics in favor of partisan pragmatism, Democrats have been engaged in destroying the Trump presidency since literally before it began.

From Inauguration Day riots to one breathless “scandal” after another that was supposed to bring down the administration, the routine has taken on “Groundhog Day” predictability.

Does everyone remember how the Helsinki summit was going to be the end of the Trump presidency? Does anyone even remember that a Helsinki summit happened?

Now it’s a conversation between Trump and the president of Ukraine that is being hyperpublicized specifically, as Nunes put it, to generate a “media frenzy.”

And Americans are supposed to forget about all that’s come before — especially the Russia “collusion” hoax that ate up so much time and ended up meaning so little.

The latest controversy is meant to generate something, anything to help Democrats put an end to a presidency they’re deathly afraid they won’t be able to stop by a legitimate election in 2020.

Nunes’ statement was dead on.

And it was damning.

