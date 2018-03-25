Nunes: We Found Links Between Clinton, the Democrat Party, and Russia

As Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump-Russia collusion continues to bear down on Washington, one House Intelligence Committee member stated that it was not Republicans America had to worry about, but Democrats.

House Chairman Devin Nunes spoke to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Features” to reveal who he claims to be the true antagonist in the collusion between Russia and the U.S.

“We’ve been listening for over a year to the Democrats in this country scare the American people saying they have evidence of collusion with the Russians — no they don’t,” Nunes said.

“We also found no collusion between the Trump campaign,” he added. “But we did find links between the Clinton [campaign] and the Democratic Party to the Russians.”

Nunes also gave a scathing remark on what he alleged was media bias in the face of the investigation and its findings.

“We had 70 recommendations and findings, and I think you might be the first person to actually cover our recommendations and findings,” Nunes said. “All of the media that is essentially part — allied with the Democratic Party — ignored it.”

The Chairman stated that officials from the far-left adhered to the narrative of House Republicans not caring about the investigation, though those “findings” suggested the opposite.

“They came out there with this narrative that the House Republicans were never interested in doing an investigation, however, the opposite is true — we have 70 findings and recommendations,” he said. “What I would start with is, let’s start with paper ballots.”

According to Real Clear Politics, Nunes also slammed the Department of Justice in its alleged obstruction of House and Senate requests for documents pertaining to the investigation, and that members should be held in contempt if the documents weren’t delivered within two weeks.

Though Mueller’s inquiry has expanded to pursue charges against Trump campaign associates Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Richard Gates and George Papadopoulos, no charges have yet surfaced proving misconduct by the president’s campaign itself.

“We found perhaps some bad judgment, inappropriate meetings, inappropriate judgment at taking meetings,” said Republican Rep. Mike Conaway, who also admitted the probe has found no evidence of collusion.

However, Democratic lawmakers have warned Republicans not to close the matter before Mueller is truly done with the investigation, with lawmakers such as Rep. Adam Schiff stating the committee’s work is “fundamentally incomplete.”

Republican officials in Washington have also been accused of turning a blind eye towards the subject of collusion — or steering accusations towards Democrats such as Clinton — though many have acknowledged Mueller’s findings as true.

Texas Republican Conway stated that, though conservative lawmakers in Washington agreed with the findings that Russia had interfered with the election, most disagree with the conclusion that it was done in favor of Trump.

“The bottom line: The Russians did commit active measures against our election in ’16, and we think they will do that in the future,” Conaway said. “We disagree with the narrative that they were trying to help Trump.”

