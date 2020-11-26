The true horror of abortion and the culture that embraces it was put on full national display last fall when nurse Jill Stanek told lawmakers of the grisly fate of babies born alive after an attempted abortion.

Stanek said that the Illinois hospital where she worked had a so-called “comfort room” where babies who had survived abortions were taken to die.

During her testimony, she referenced comments from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam about late-term abortions. Northam said last year that “the infant would be kept comfortable,” while a discussion ensued between the mother and her physicians about whether to keep the child alive.

For Stanek, that was reality, not rhetoric.

“I know because I cared for a dying baby on the other side of that decision,” Stanek told House Republicans in September 2019, testifying in support of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

“If they were aborted alive, they were allowed to die without any medical care or intervention whatsoever.”

She explained the details in an article informing readers that before Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois established the “comfort room,” “babies were taken to the Soiled Utility Room to die.”

“It was not uncommon for a live aborted baby to linger for an hour or two or even longer. At Christ Hospital, one of these babies lived for almost an entire eight-hour shift,” she wrote. “Some of the babies aborted were healthy because Christ Hospital also aborted for life or ‘health’ of the mother and also for rape or incest.”

During her testimony, Stanek shared her efforts to bring such comfort as she could to one of those dying babies.

“I couldn’t bear the thought of this suffering child dying alone,” Stanek said. “He had been aborted because he had Down Syndrome, and he was between 21 and 22 weeks old — about the size of my hand.”

She held him for about 45 minutes.

“After he was pronounced dead, I folded his little arms across his chest,” she said. “I tied them together with a little string. I wrapped him in a shroud, and I took him to the morgue, where we took all of our dead patients.”

The website Anglicans for Life posted its reaction to Stanek’s testimony in October.

“What kind of barbaric person would or could do that to an innocent baby? Even if the baby couldn’t survive, shouldn’t some level of comfort be provided, simply from a humanitarian point of view?” the site wrote.

“But what we as God-fearing, life-supporting people must acknowledge is that each of the 179 aborted babies were made in the image of God, left to die, and then discarded as biohazardous waste.”

The site linked the efforts of Stanek and others to September executive order from President Donald Trump on “Protecting Vulnerable Newborn and Infant Children.

The order requires the Department of Health and Human Services to require compliance with federal law to provide appropriate medical treatment or transfer for infants, including those born alive through abortion.

