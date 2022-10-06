Nursing Student Reported Dead 1 Day After COVID Shot; Family Says 'We All Know' Who's Behind This

The family of a 20-year-old nursing student who died suddenly last week is blaming COVID-19 vaccination mandates for the loss of their loved one.

Regan Lewis of Grinnell, Kansas, died Sept. 27, one day after her mother said she received a COVID shot that was required for her medical training.

Lewis died at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Nebraska, according to obituary information from Baalman Mortuary.

Her mother, Connie Werth Lewis, had put out a Facebook plea for prayers earlier that day.

“I can’t say for sure that there is a link, but our beautiful 20 year old healthy daughter, Regan Lewis had a Covid shot yesterday so she could participate in her clinicals,” Connie Lewis posted.

“Today, she went into cardiac arrest and has been flown to Kearney. She is on a ventilator and fighting for her life. PLEASE PRAY FOR HER!”

Regan died later that same day.

Later, Lewis’ Facebook post was edited to replace the words “Covid shot” with the more cryptic term “j a b.” Facebook had added a message at the bottom of her post with a link to “Visit the COVID-19 Information Center for vaccine resources.”

Regan Lewis’ health history, which could have been a factor in what led to her going into cardiac arrest, is unknown.

Her mother did not respond to a request for additional information from The Western Journal. However, Connie Lewis shared a follow-up comment Monday on a YouTube tribute to her daughter.







“I believe in my heart that God sacrificed Regan and many other healthy young people because of what has been going on in this crazy, out-of-control world over the last couple of years,” she wrote. “It is sad that the only way to open eyes is to be completely shaken and horrified. I cannot believe that I lost my wonderful daughter for no reason. I cannot comprehend what God’s plan is for her, but she is in his hands. I pray that something awesome comes of it.”

Lewis also added a post to her Facebook page Tuesday, making reference to unkind remarks she has received from strangers as well as defending her daughter’s school.

“I never expected Regan’s story to blow up the way it has,” she wrote. “I have no idea how this happened. The sad part of it is the brutal, negative comments aimed at me and my family from people I do not know.

“I also want this message to be very clear: Colby Community College is a wonderful institution that has helped so many people. They and their nursing program have nothing to do with mandating vaccinations. Regan loved her instructor and the education she was receiving. For those making such accusations, please stop. We all know where the mandates are coming from.”

Regan’s older brother, Weston Lewis, posted on Twitter that he is “on a mission to try to prevent a repeat of her story.”

In another post, he spoke of his family’s pride in — and grief for — his sister:

Regan Lewis “grew up on the family farm where she loved being around animals,” according to her obituary. “She enjoyed training horses, barrel racing, working and sorting cattle, and driving the combine.

“She was active in 4-H and FCCLA president. One of her favorite FCCLA projects was training her cat Tigger (Tubby) to become a service cat, which she took to the state level.”

Regan had already worked as a nursing assistant. In May, she became a licensed practical nurse.

She was working at a local nursing and rehabilitation facility and was studying at Colby Community College to earn her associate’s degree in nursing and then planned to become a registered nurse, according to her obituary.

In response to a request for comment from The Western Journal, Seth Macon Carter, college president, said, “Colby Community College is deeply saddened by the passing of Ms. Regan Lewis. Our continued thoughts and prayers are with the family and their loved ones.”

In response to questions on the college’s vaccination policy, Carter provided a link to the school’s nursing program eligibility and requirements.

The nursing program link contained a statement saying it “does not mandate individuals to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for admission into the Nursing program. Some clinical locations do have a COVID vaccine requirement; however, students may qualify for a religious exemption. Additionally, upon request, Colby Community College can find individuals alternative clinical sites if a site requires a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Advised that Regan Lewis’ family had mentioned she was given an ultimatum to take a COVID booster if she wanted to stay in the nursing program, Carter replied, “Your statement is not correct. I would encourage you to reread the post.”

Regan’s mother and brother both posted, then later removed, copies of a statement Regan had written to her school, explaining some trauma she had experienced with COVID testing.

“Here is the paper my sister wrote to the board after a tech jammed the swab so hard up her nose that she bled,” Weston Lewis wrote on Twitter. “They reviewed the attached paper then ordered her to take the booster shot if she wanted to continue nursing. One day after the shot she passed away.”

He followed up by saying, “I would like to correct this post. No fault of the college, board, or lab technician. They were following the mandates just like Regan had to. This is entirely the mandates’ fault, and we all know who is responsible. #LiveForRegan.”

