Judging by her recent actions, it seems that New York State’s Attorney General Letitia James is determined on chasing all viable business out of the state.

It would at least explain why she’s virulently targeting a major beef producer hot on the heels of slapping a multi-million dollar fine on Donald Trump and his business for the crime of being Donald Trump.

Released on Feb 28, The office of the New York State Attorney General shared a news release explaining James’ newfound vendetta.

According to this news release, James has filed a lawsuit against the American branch of the JBS USA Food Company and JBS USA Food Company Holdings, alleging that this company, which is the largest producer of beef products in the world, has misrepresented their “environmental impact.”

After all, in a state whose largest city is degenerating into a drug-infested, crime-ridden hellhole, while facing a staggering illegal immigrant crisis, the priority of their attorney general should prosecuting companies for supposed environmental crimes.

The news release goes into detail the major reasons behind this puzzling move, claiming that, though JBS USA has pledged to reduce its greenhouse emissions to net zero by 2040, they have the audacity to ramp up beef production during this horrific “climate crisis.”

From there we descend into hysterical claims regarding how damaging to the environment beef production supposedly is, with the news releases describing the excessive amount of greenhouse gases released by the beef industry and animal farming in general, before castigating JBS for its supposed failure to adhere strictly to arbitrary environmental regulations.

Among those failures are JBS driving deforestation in the Amazon, producing some 71 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions, and making claims such as “We will cut our own emissions by 30% in 2030 and eliminate Amazon deforestation from our supply chain within five years,” despite, James’ office alleges, not measuring their initial emissions before making that claim, and receiving a warning from the Better Business Bureau to stop making such misleading claims.

James says that “When companies falsely advertise their commitment to sustainability, they are misleading consumers and endangering our planet. JBS USA’s greenwashing exploits the pocketbooks of everyday Americans and the promise of a healthy planet for future generations.”

The news release then describes the penalties James seeks to exact from the company, from ceasing its Net Zero ad campaign, to paying “disgorgement” of their “ill-gotten gains,” and finally paying penalties of “at least” $5,000 per violation.

And to conclude, this release descends into a nauseating display of environmental virtue-signaling and stroking of James’ ego by her fellow New York lawmakers and other environmental advocates.

Of course, the entire basis of this lawsuit is flimsy beyond measure, and almost as bad as the obviously politically motivated vendetta against Trump.

The entire news release is riddled with the most shameless climate alarmism, dressing up James’ intentions with the pretext of prosecuting JBS for its misleading claims, but it’s clear her real axe to grind is with the beef industry as a whole.

Indeed, they give away the game in the first paragraph, claiming how JBS’s increase in production will increase their “carbon footprint.”

Of course, any increase in meat production is an unforgivable sin for these leftists.

Following close on the heels of James’ prosecution of Trump (whose alleged crimes were nothing but a pretext to bankrupt his campaign), it’s becoming clearer by the day that James is dead set on using her powers as attorney general to push a radical left-wing agenda.

Why would any business want to set up shop in New York when they could be instantly ruined by the whims of a radically progressive attorney general?

James should probably spend more time thinking about the good of her state instead of pursuing her radically progressive agenda to the exclusion of everything else.

