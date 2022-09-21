Parler Share
At left, former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday. At right, New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during an event in New York City on June 6. (Tom E. Puskar / AP; Mary Altaffer / AP)

NY Attorney General Announces Major Legal Action Against Trump - Trump Attorney Quickly Responds

 By The Associated Press  September 21, 2022 at 8:38am
The Democratic attorney general of New York sued former President Donald Trump and his company on Wednesday, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, filed in state court in New York, is the culmination of a three-year civil investigation of Trump and the Trump Organization.

Trump’s three eldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump, were also named as defendants, along with two longtime company executives, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney.

The lawsuit seeks to strike at the image of wealth and opulence Trump has embraced throughout his career — first as a real estate developer, then as a reality TV host on “The Apprentice” and “Celebrity Apprentice,” and later as president.

James was to announce details of the lawsuit at a news conference on Wednesday. The case showed up on a court docket Wednesday morning.

Her office has spent more than three years investigating allegedly fraudulent or misleading valuations for Trump properties on annual financial statements that were given to potential business partners, banks or tax officials.

The goal, the attorney general’s office claimed, was to burnish Trump’s billionaire image and the value of his properties when doing so gave him an advantage while playing down the value of assets at other times for tax purposes.

“Today’s filing is neither focused on the facts nor the law — rather, it is solely focused on advancing the Attorney General’s political agenda,” Alina Habba, an attorney for Trump, said in response to the lawsuit.

“It is abundantly clear that the Attorney General’s Office has exceeded its statutory authority by prying into transactions where absolutely no wrongdoing has taken place,” Habba said.

“We are confident that our judicial system will not stand for this unchecked abuse of authority, and we look forward to defending our client against each and every one of the Attorney General’s meritless claims.”

Conversation