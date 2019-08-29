NY Cops Make Their Move Against de Blasio, Cast 'No Confidence' Vote Against Him

The union that represents the officers of the New York Police Department unanimously approved Wednesday’s “no confidence” resolutions against Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O’Neill, The Hill reports.

The delegates of the Police Benevolent Association, nearly 400 strong, all voted together calling for Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo to fire both officials in the event that they do not resign immediately.

While that demand may raise some eyebrows, it is important to note that under New York law, the governor is permitted to remove mayors and police commissioners, including those of the nation’s largest city.

This resolution was likely spurred by the firing of Daniel Pantaleo, an officer accused of killing Eric Garner in 2014. In what was already a high-profile case, tensions rose astronomically when it was revealed that Pantaleo would not be charged.

Despite Pantaleo’s legal relief, an administrative judge recommended that he be fired back on Aug. 2. O’Neill obliged and terminated Pantaleo’s employment Aug. 19.

The PBA was not happy and tore into O’Neill in a statement soon after the news broke.

“Police Commissioner O’Neill has made his choice: he has chosen politics and his own self-interest over the police officers he claims to lead,” PBA President Patrick J. Lynch said in the statement, which was posted on Twitter. “He has chosen to cringe in fear of the anti-police extremists, rather than standing up for New Yorkers who want a functioning police department, with cops who are empowered to protect them and their families.

“With this decision, Commissioner O’Neill has opened the door for politicians to dictate the outcome of every single NYPD disciplinary proceeding, without any regard for the facts of the case or police officers’ due process rights.”

#BREAKING PBA STATEMENT ON @NYPDONeill‘s DECISION TO FIRE P.O. PANTALEO “The damage is already done. The NYPD will remain rudderless and frozen, and Commissioner O’Neill will never be able to bring it back. Now it is time for every PO in this city to make their own choice.” pic.twitter.com/TAsNyXQG3J — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) August 19, 2019

While that was an apparent reference to the mayor, de Blasio wasn’t exempt from explicit criticism.

“For years, Mayor de Blasio has demonized police officers and undermined our efforts to protect our city,” Lynch said in a statement following the vote.

It’s not too hard to tell that de Blasio has been more concerned with flirting with socialism and floundering around near the bottom of the 2020 Democratic primary lineup as opposed to being an effective mayor.

I’m not sure which would be harder for de Blasio at this point — reining in the anti-cop madness of his city or cracking 1 percent in the RealClearPolitics polling average. Neither situation has a very good prognosis.

In fact, the New York Post caught on to a spike in injuries to NYPD officers in recent months, to go along with a series of water bucket attacks.

These events have further driven a wedge between leadership and the PBA, and the union is more than willing to stand up for its brave officers. It responded to the increase in injuries with a blistering assessment of their relationship with city leaders.

“Our anti-police lawmakers and failed NYPD leaders have emboldened criminals to assault cops and resist arrest, so that even the most basic jobs turn are turning into physical confrontations,” the PBA said in a tweet Sunday.

“Our anti-police lawmakers and failed NYPD leaders have emboldened criminals to assault cops and resist arrest, so that even the most basic jobs turn are turning into physical confrontations.” — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) August 25, 2019

De Blasio and O’Neill definitely had this coming. Without the support of their leaders, police officers are hamstrung when it comes to dealing with crime. When criminals know that they have a better shot at getting away with it, crime becomes even more plausible and dangerous.

I would hate to see what would become of the Justice Department in a de Blasio presidency, given this terrible record of cooperation with his law enforcement bodies.

Thankfully, I’m confident that we won’t have to find out.

