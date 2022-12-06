Parler Share
NY Court Finds Trump Organization Guilty of Tax Fraud, Could Impose Relatively Small Fine

 By Michael Austin  December 6, 2022 at 3:44pm
The Trump Organization was found guilty of tax fraud by a New York jury on Tuesday.

As a result, the Donald Trump-owned company could be forced to pay a fine of up to $1.6 million.

According to The Associated Press, the fine is small considering the company’s size.

The Trump Organization was found guilty on 17 counts of various charges, including conspiracy and falsifying business records.

The company reportedly helped various executives duck certain taxes on apartments, cars and other luxuries.

New York prosecutors have spent three years pursuing the charges, according to the AP.

They allege that Trump knew all about the company’s illicit dealings, a claim that has been denied by both Trump and his representatives.

On his social media platform Truth Social, the former president castigated the New York City district attorney’s office for pursuing the suit.

“Murder and Violent Crime is at an all time high in NYC, and the D.A.’s office has spent almost all of its time & money fighting a political Witch Hunt for D.C. against ‘Trump’ over Fringe Benefits, something that in the history of our Country, has never been so tried in Court before,” Trump wrote.

“Two weeks at trial, yet no MURDER CASE has gone to trial in 6 years, much to the consternation of victims mothers and families who are devastated that NOTHING is being done to bring JUSTICE. Too busy on ‘Donald.'”

Although the case was against the Trump Organization and not Trump himself, one of the prosecutors, Joshua Steinglass, used his closing arguments as an opportunity to criticize the former president directly.

“Mr. Trump is explicitly sanctioning tax fraud,” he said.

The district attorney’s office is still pursuing a long-term investigation into Trump himself, the AP reported.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. confirmed that the investigation is still “active and ongoing.”

