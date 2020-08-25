Leftist politicians are once again playing favorites and selectively enforcing measures meant to stop the spread of coronavirus, this time by exempting the rich and powerful from travel restrictions that regular folks would risk jail time by violating.

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards, slated for Sunday, will bring talent into New York City from around the nation.

One imagines that some of the entertainers will be traveling from California — home of Los Angeles, the unofficial capital of America’s pop music industry — which falls under Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s mandatory quarantine executive order.

Under this order, people entering New York from one of the nearly 30 states on a travel advisory list must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Those who don’t could face a maximum fine of $10,000 fine or up to 15 days behind bars, according to the New York State Department of Health.

The rules won’t apply to Sunday’s VMA performers, though — a list that includes superstars like Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus.

The health department is granting a partial exemption to the awards show’s dancers, singers and musicians as long as “they will only interact with other members of the cast and crew and will quarantine when not working,” a Cuomo spokesperson told the New York Post.

VMA performers must also follow “rigorous safety protocols including testing and screening and compliance checks by a special compliance officer,” the spokesperson said.

The New York City Police Department’s TV and movie unit will reportedly be on hand to make sure everyone is wearing masks and complying with COVID-19 prevention measures, which seems to be the only things leftists are allowing police officers to do these days.

Meanwhile, regular folks coming in from restricted states are hassled at checkpoints and hounded by health officials with calls or texts after filling out mandatory forms.

It seems that anyone except the rich and famous (or otherwise politically favored) can forget about taking an out-of-state vacation in New York without essentially being placed under house arrest for two weeks.

But this is par for the course for leftists, especially in New York City, where Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio has no problem bankrupting restaurants by suspending indoor dining indefinitely and even canceling a 9/11 remembrance memorial, while encouraging throngs of people to attend Black Lives Matter protests.

Many on Twitter were outraged by the brazen favoritism shown to VMA performers:

Hollywood elites who come to NYC for the @MTV #VMA’s will not be subject to the quarantine mandate. Equal application of the law is a foreign concept to the Left – they make the rules and change them at their whim. The rules apply to thee, not me…https://t.co/2aTSvUt9hj — Liberty Alliance (@LibertyAllUSA) August 24, 2020

@vmas Are they doing a Virtual Award show this year , as NY has a quarantined mandate like NJ does, as I can’t go see my Mom Or kids unless I am under a 14 day quarantine. I know they won’t make exceptions for rich privilege musicians Right? ✌️#VMA ✌️ — tommy dalziel (@Tommydazzle) August 23, 2020

No Quarantine Rules For MTV 2020 VMA Performers – Report – Deadline !so sick of Hollywood getting a pass #vma #redcarpet https://t.co/8AO7dHoMGG — KF Bahn (@BahnKf) August 24, 2020

So NY Governor Cuomo is not mandating celebrities coming from California for the VMAs to quarantine for 14 days, unlike literally every other person who comes to NY from California & other select states. Different rules for different bank account sizes ELITE DEMOCRAT PRIVILEGE! — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) August 24, 2020

😂💩The stench smells across state lines! #Cuomo won’t threaten jail or fine celebs $10,000. But threatens YOU! #BoycottVMA Crash #VMA ratings. It’s NOT about #Covid19 but controlling YOU. Visiting VMA stars get pass on NY COVID-19 quarantine rules https://t.co/NEKXgfZREY — Ulana Campbell (@ulana_campbell) August 23, 2020

New York’s hypocritical liberal politicians allow the famous few who boast little more than mediocre musical talent and a willingness gyrate on stage to come and go freely while subjecting the rest of us to authoritarian crackdowns and endless lockdowns.

If it wants the public to take any public health situation seriously ever again, the left needs to stop catering to special interests.

Or, liberal New York politicians can simply abolish the restrictions altogether.

