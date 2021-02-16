New York Democrats rejected Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s explanation for how his administration handled the data concerning COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes, with one Democrat calling Cuomo’s comments “trash.”

A New York Post story last week revealed that Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa privately told Democrats that the Cuomo administration did not give them data on the nursing home deaths in New York because the state was trying to essentially hide the numbers from the Justice Department.

Cuomo’s administration has fought desperately to keep a lid on the numbers. State Attorney General Letitia James last month released a report showing the administration underreported nursing home deaths by about 50 percent.

On Jan. 19, New York Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said the numbers showed 12,743 nursing home residents died of COVID-19, one day after state figures gave the official total as 8,711.

Last week, Zucker put that at 13,297 and said it rises to 15,049 when factoring in assisted living and adult care facilities, according to the Post.

On Monday, Cuomo — who received kudos from the establishment media for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic — tried to brush off the incident as a “breakdown in communication between the staff and members of the legislature.”

“We gave precedence to the DOJ. We told the Assembly that, we told the Senate that, and that’s what we did. We were also in the midst of managing a pandemic,” Cuomo said during a media briefing, according to Fox News.

Democratic state Sen. Jessica Ramos was blunt in saying she was never informed.

“Trash. No one believes you. … At no point did the Administration notify the legislature about a DOJ investigation. People died and Cuomo lied then he had the gall to write a book,” Ramos tweeted, referring to “American Crisis,” the governor’s memoir about his leadership during the pandemic.

“We need answers and grieving families deserve justice,” she added. “Enough with the spin.”

Other Democratic legislators also said the governor’s office froze them out and they learned more from the media than from Cuomo.

Democratic state Sen. Julia Salazar said Cuomo was lying.

“If the Governor had actually informed the legislature months ago that his office was withholding the data they had on total nursing home deaths, there would’ve been no need for them to have a call with a group of legislators last week to inform them of this for the first time,” Salazar said in a tweet Monday.

“Governor can claim (as he’s done) that they withheld the data bc they thought it would be used against them by the DOJ(!). But claiming they informed the legislature is a lie on top of a lie. If he’d been honest in the first place, he may have had one bad news cycle. But now?” she said.

“No, @NYGovCuomo, you did not tell the *entire* Senate or Assembly that there was a DOJ investigation, as the reason why you didn’t share the nursing home numbers,” state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi said on Twitter.

“I found out about a DOJ investigation with the rest of NY’ers in the @nypost story Thursday night.”

“They could have given us the information back in May and June of last year. They chose not to,” said Assemblyman Ron Kim, according to the Post, adding that “all of it is BS.”

Democratic state Sen. John Liu said a federal investigation was no reason for “months and months of delays” and “withholding information that the public deserves to know.”

“The status quo can’t remain. There needs to be a revocation of some of the governor’s emergency powers,” Liu said.

“For months and months we’ve been asking the executive branch, the governor’s office for this information,” he said. “It was information our constituents were demanding from the state government.”

