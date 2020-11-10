So now he talks tough.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo must be feeling pretty safe about the still-disputed presidential election, since he decided this week to go public with a desire to punch out President Donald Trump over Trump’s insult to Cuomo’s brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

He didn’t do it, Andrew Cuomo said, because his state really needed the president’s help dealing with the coronavirus.

Readers might remember when Chris Cuomo made himself the story last year after threatening a man who called him “Fredo” — a reference to the weak, cowardly, back-stabbing brother of the Corleone organized crime family of “The Godfather” fame.

WARNING: The tweet and video below contain profane language that some viewers may find offensive.

Trump, of course, saw no problem equating a member of the Cuomo family — political and journalistic enemies of his administration — with Fredo Corleone.

In fact, he thought the name fit perfectly.

I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings @CNN https://t.co/yBpGjt4N1T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

For the elder Cuomo, the one whom many blame for the deaths of thousands of senior citizens in New York state nursing homes swept by the coronavirus, Trump’s words were an insult to the family honor worthy of a vendetta.

But the governor decided it didn’t pay to do anything about it.

“I want to speak to the better angels. I want to lift people up and I want to show Trump for what he is by opposition,” Cuomo told radio host Howard Stern in an interview, according to The Washington Times.

“I also had the practical situation: I needed him to help New York. That was my job. If I wasn’t governor of New York, I would’ve decked him. Period. He was attacking me. He was attacking my family. He was anti-Italian. He was every nasty thing.”

So that’s why the now-62-year-old governor (5 feet, 11 inches, 176 pounds, according to Healthy Celeb) didn’t go after the now-73-year-old president (6 feet, 3 inches, 244 pounds, according to the New York Daily News).

Not because he was too mature to get into a fistfight. Not because he was too chicken of getting his behind handed to him by the Secret Service or Trump himself.

No, he had to worry about all those New Yorkers who depended on him. Granted that’s a number that’s been dropping as New York was losing population during Cuomo’s years even before the pandemic hit, according to the New York Post.

If that sounds like the excuse of a man trying to sound tough and failing, if it sounds like the kind of thing a bluffing politician might say, if it sounds like what a reasonable person would expect from a weak, cowardly back-stabbing character in a crime family, that’s because that’s exactly what it is.

The fact that the statement came the same day that the governor blatantly politicized plans for distribution of a promising coronavirus vaccine made it all the more disturbing.

But what makes it all utterly pathetic is that Cuomo said it less than a week after a presidential election that, if the results hold, will mean the end of the Trump administration.

In other words, Cuomo waited until his antagonist had other fights in front of him before deciding to put on the macho act himself.

Judging by the Twitter response, not many were impressed.

That’s my fredo right there — 📌FIELD (@e_win1159) November 10, 2020

Talks tough, sends Covid patients to nursing homes. — Carl Cottingham (@cottinghamcarl) November 10, 2020

He’s a tough guy killing old ladies and driving people out of the state. — Arcane Thought (@ArcaneThought78) November 10, 2020

What? Cuomo needs to stop huffing paint. — Kyle Ribenbacker (@ribenbacker) November 10, 2020

Cuomo couldn’t deck a pack of cards. — Suppressed Voice (@SuppressedVoic5) November 10, 2020



There’s a good reason for the social media scorn.

Other than the boozing, woman-abusing Kennedys (to whom Andrew Cuomo was related by a now-defunct marriage), there might not be a more overrated political family in the United States than the Cuomos.

The father, Mario, was a three-term Democratic governor of New York whose chief claim to fame outside his home state was a stultifyingly long Democratic National Convention speech that set the tone for his party in the 1984 election — the one where Democratic nominee Walter Mondale got massacred by President Ronald Reagan in a 49-states-to-1 blowout. (The country wasn’t listening to Cuomos then. It shouldn’t be listening to them now.)

Son Andrew Cuomo is likewise a three-term governor of New York whose chief claim to fame (beyond a barbaric obscenity of an abortion law) will likely be ordering his state’s nursing homes to admit coronavirus infected patients — an order that just might have something to do with the fact that New York state leads the country in coronavirus deaths by far.

Thousands of New York families might have preferred a long-winded speech to lonely eulogies for the dead.

Son Chris Cuomo is the blowhard CNN anchor who’s distinguished himself not only by threatening violence against individuals who call him “Fredo” but also by notching his own form of coronavirus ignominy by literally lying about his own return to his family from a fake COVID-19 quarantine.

Sure, he doesn’t like being compared to the weak, cowardly, back-stabbing brother of the fictional Mafia scion Michael Corleone, but nobody would.

Unfortunately for the Cuomos, it seems to run in the family.

