The Supreme Court just ruled that the Constitution allows individuals the right to carry a gun outside the home. This decision struck down New York state’s law, which required a special permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is furious over the court’s decision.

“It is outrageous that at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme Court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons,” Hochul tweeted once the decision of the Supreme Court was released.

It is outrageous that at a moment of national reckoning on gun violence, the Supreme Court has recklessly struck down a New York law that limits those who can carry concealed weapons. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 23, 2022

Hochul has been an outspoken supporter of gun control.

At the beginning of June, just after the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, Hochul actually signed into law more gun restrictive laws, the New York Post reported.

“I speak to you today as the governor of a state in mourning and the citizen of a nation in crisis … It just keeps happening. Shots ring out. Flags come down, and nothing ever changes — except here in New York,” Hochul said before she signed into law 10 bills passed by state lawmakers in the aftermath of the mass shootings.

But now, the Supreme Court has ruled against one of New York’s most fundamental laws for carrying firearms.

Do you agree with this Supreme Court ruing? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (3761 Votes) No: 1% (52 Votes)

The court’s decision was based on historical precedents and the text of the Second Amendment.

“We reiterate that the standard for applying the Second Amendment is as follows: When the Second Amendment’s plain text covers an individual’s conduct, the Constitution presumptively protects that conduct. The government must then justify its regulation by demonstrating that it is consistent with the Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in the court opinion.

The court ruled 6 to 3 in favor of striking down the New York carry law.

But Hochul has already said that she is ready to respond to this ruling and do “everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe from gun violence,” she tweeted.

In response to this ruling, we are closely reviewing our options – including calling a special session of the legislature. Just as we swiftly passed nation-leading gun reform legislation, I will continue to do everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe from gun violence. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 23, 2022

In response to Hochul’s outrage over the court’s ruling, however, many on Twitter pushed back.

“Shall not be infringed.” This isn’t hard. — ⚾️ Mary #FlyTheW 🐻 (@mchastain81) June 23, 2022

Another user tweeted, “Get over yourself, you can’t dictate how we choose to defend ourselves.”

Get over yourself, you can’t dictate how we choose to defend ourselves. — Miguel Hawksbig (@doyouevenlift25) June 23, 2022

Many have called out New York’s law as unconstitutional and applauded the court’s ruling as setting things straight under constitutional law and history.

😂😂😂 wow the Supreme Court protects peoples constitutional rights, what a concept. — Vickisixx (@thevix006) June 23, 2022

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.