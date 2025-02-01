A hotel in Yonkers, New York, agreed to pay a $515,000 fine on Monday in order to settle a lawsuit over its hosting of more than 100 illegal immigrant families.

The Ramada by Wyndham welcomed the asylum seekers in May 2023 after the government of New York City sent the families to the hotel as part of its efforts to deal with massive influxes of illegal aliens.

But Yonkers contended that boarding the families for almost two years violated city code and the hotel’s certificate of occupancy, according to a release from the city.

The Ramada therefore agreed to pay Yonkers $515,000 in penalties, a sum that “exceeds the City’s estimated loss of hotel tax revenue for the 20-month occupancy,” per the release.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano remarked in the release that “we decided to take legal action against the hotel to pay for lost revenue and violations against our local laws.”

“While the City of Yonkers was not initially notified by New York City of the asylum seekers’ arrival two years ago, we have since supported these families,” Spano said.

The settlement with the hotel means that “the residents have now vacated without disruption.”

The illegal aliens will move to permanent housing or to facilities operated by the New York City Department of Homeless Services.

“Their transition to alternate housing is the result of the hotel’s irresponsible refusal to adhere to Yonkers’ local zoning, housing and fire ordinances, which placed many of the hotel’s residents in danger,” the mayor continued.

“I am pleased that through our partnerships with local non-for-profits and social services, these families now can continue their journey in seeking asylum in our country,” he added.

New York City has come under scrutiny for using hotels to house illegal aliens, an initiative that has contributed to significant burdens on taxpayers from the influxes of foreigners.

The Big Apple is slated to spend more than $17 billion on the programs from fiscal year 2023 through the end of fiscal year 2028, according to a report from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander.

That includes almost $2.5 billion in fiscal year 2025 alone, although almost $1.4 billion will be reimbursed by the state.

New York City also handed out prepaid debit cards to at least some incoming illegal aliens.

A report from the New York Post published in March of last year found that preloaded Mastercards were distributed to illegal alien residents of the Roosevelt Hotel.

That came after some illegal aliens threw out charity food provided to them.

“The food is bad. I don’t like it. How they prepare it, I don’t like it. When they bring it to you, it’s cold,” one woman from Venezuela complained.

