Share
News

New York Jury Issues Damages Verdict In Trump, E. Jean Carroll Defamation Suit

 By Randy DeSoto  January 26, 2024 at 4:36pm
Share

A New York jury awarded writer E. Jean Carroll over $83 million in damages in her defamation suit against former President Donald Trump.

Carroll alleged in her first civil suit against Trump last spring that he sexually abused her in the dressing room of a New York City department store in the 1990s.

Trump has repeatedly denied it, saying he doesn’t even know her.

Carroll, 80, sued him again in federal court saying he had defamed her in his reactions to last year’s ruling, including calling her a “whack job.”

NBC News reported that the nine-person jury’s award to Carroll included “$11 million for damage to Carroll’s reputation, $7.3 million for emotional harm and other damages, and $65 million in punitive damages.”

Trending:
People Instantly See the Problem When Alyssa Milano Posts a Photo of Her Son's Baseball Team

The jury returned its verdict after just under three hours of deliberations Friday afternoon.

Carroll had been seeking at least $10 million in damages, according to The New York Times.

However during closing arguments Friday, “Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan asked the jury for at least $24 million in compensatory damages for the harm she suffered and ‘lots and lots of money’ in punitive damages to stop him from continuing to defame her,” NBC News said.

Do you think Trump was treated fairly?

Trump’s attorney Alina Habba argued in her closing argument that Carroll “had failed to show she is entitled to any damages at all” because she “actively sought the comments and the attention” she received.

The previous day Trump had been given a short time to testify in his own defense.

Habba asked the former president if he stood by the remarks in his deposition last spring in which he called Carroll a liar, the Times reported.

“One hundred percent, yes,” Trump answered. “She said something; I consider it a false accusation.”

Related:
Articles of Impeachment Introduced Against DA Fani Willis: 'The Time to Act Is Now'

Trump said during his deposition regarding the alleged department store incident, “You’re talking about going to a major floor — probably, I assume, the most important floor — a major floor in a major department store, that’s a very busy store, by the way.”

He continued, noting that a sexual assault would be heard by those at the “check-out counters and everything else.”

“I mean, it’s the most ridiculous — it’s the most ridiculous, disgusting story,” Trump said. “It was just made up.”

Habba told reporters after the verdict, “Before I walked into court that judge [U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan] decided that every single defense President Trump had we were not allowed to raise in front of the jury.”

“We will immediately repeal. We will set aside that ridiculous jury,” she added. “Everyone has a right to defend themselves when they are wrongfully accused. And to be able to say, ‘I didn’t do it.’”

Trump reacted to the jury’s Friday verdict writing in a Truth Social post, “Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party.”

“Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!” he added.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Ex-Fed Prosecutor: How SCOTUS Can Side with TX and Crush Biden's Plan
New York Jury Issues Damages Verdict In Trump, E. Jean Carroll Defamation Suit
Nancy Pelosi Claimed She 'Begged' for National Guard Help on Jan. 6 - Here's the Real Story
Former Congressman Seeks Comeback After Leaving Office Amid Cancel Culture Controversy
AZ GOP Chair Announces Resignation Following Kari Lake Audio Being Released: 'I Was Set Up'
See more...

Conversation