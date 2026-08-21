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Billionaire James Dolan, left, owner of the NBA champion New York Knicks, is pouring millions into the campaign for Republican Bruce Blakeman, who is running to replace Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, right.
Billionaire James Dolan, left, owner of the NBA champion New York Knicks, is pouring millions into the campaign for Republican Bruce Blakeman, who is running to replace Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, right. (Michael Simon / Getty Images; Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

NY Knicks Owner Turns Against Kathy Hochul, Gives Big to Republican Opponent

 By Michael Schwarz  August 21, 2026 at 11:47am
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New York Democrats have driven one of the state’s major donors into the arms of Republicans.

According to Politico, billionaire James Dolan, owner of the NBA champion New York Knicks, has spearheaded an effort to pour millions of dollars into Republican Bruce Blakeman’s gubernatorial campaign.

In 2022, Dolan backed Blakeman’s opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Now, in conjunction with his company and with family members, Dolan has given so much money to pro-Blakeman committees and super PACs that he stands as New York state’s single largest GOP donor.

New York Conservative Party Chair Jerry Kassar offered one explanation for the billionaire’s apparent shift.

“Historically he’s leaned toward Republicans, but he hasn’t always been about Republicans,” Kassar said of Dolan. “He’s been about what’s best for his business interests.”

At present, Dolan’s business interests include keeping Madison Square Garden intact. The billionaire owns the legendary arena. He also owns the two teams that call the Garden home: the Knicks and the NHL’s New York Rangers.

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Meanwhile, New York City’s iconic Penn Station, which sits directly below the Garden, will soon receive an $8 billion overhaul. Construction will begin by the end of 2027 and continue for six years, per PBS.

Over the years, some Penn Station renovation proposals called for relocating Madison Square Garden. With the backing of President Donald Trump, however, the current project will proceed while leaving Dolan’s arena in place.

According to Politico, Dolan met with Trump at the White House earlier this year. Trump later told the New York Post that he preferred not to relocate Madison Square Garden.

But Dolan’s frustration with New York’s ruling Democrats goes beyond the Penn Station renovation project.

In 2023, for instance, the New York State Liquor Authority  threatened to revoke Madison Square Garden’s liquor license after Dolan installed cameras and facial-recognition software to prevent his perceived adversaries from attending events there.

Related:
New York City Man Charged After He Allegedly Celebrated Knicks' NBA Championship by Burning a School Bus

“This gangster-like governmental organization has finally run up against an entity that won’t cower in the face of their outrageous abuses,” the billionaire said at the time. “While others that have been subject to this harassment may have been forced into submission or silence, we are taking a stand on behalf of our fans and the many small businesses who have long been subject to the SLA’s corruption.”

Dolan has also feuded with Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City, Politico reported. The socialist mayor has made no secret of his desire to tax the rich.

From the GOP perspective, Dolan’s contributions could have nationwide consequences. After all, if Blakeman runs a competitive race against Hochul, down-ballot Republicans will benefit. That includes Republicans in U.S. House swing districts, of which New York boasts several.

Thus, a strong showing from Blakeman, backed by Dolan, could help the GOP maintain control of Congress.

In June, the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 4-1, to win the NBA title. Shortly thereafter, Dolan announced that his team would become the first NBA champion to visit Trump’s White House.

Amid the excitement of New York’s 2026 playoff run, Hochul falsely insinuated that Trump qualified as a Johnny-come-lately Knicks fan. Footage of Trump attending a 1994 NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden, however, proved the governor wrong.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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