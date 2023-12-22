A Queens man who allegedly managed to get 32 absentee ballots through the New York City elections system for a Democratic primary election last year has been charged in a 140-count indictment.

Abdul Rahman, 32, of Floral Park, allegedly filed 118 applications for absentee ballots for the August 2022 primary, according to a news release posted by the Queens District Attorney’s office.

The release said that the fraudulent ballots did not come to light until Primary Day, Aug. 23, when voter Jordan Sandke was told at his Richmond Hill polling place that he could not vote, because an absentee ballot had been requested using his name.

Sandke’s absentee ballot application had been signed and dated on Aug. 1, 2022. It listed Rahman as an authorized individual who could pick up the ballot.

Sandke said he never filled out an absentee ballot, never requested one and did not know Rahman.

As the digging continued, investigators learned that on Aug. 8, 2022, 118 ballot applications had been dropped off at the Queens County Board of Elections.

Prosecutors allege Rahman dropped them off, and that all 118 applications named him as the authorized person to pick them up.

The release said 32 applications were approved. Prosecutors allege Rahman picked them up on Aug. 9.

Multiple interviews revealed that none of the people authorized Rahman to seek ballots for them or pick them up, prosecutors said.

“Every vote has to count. Election integrity is the foundation of a viable, working democracy. We will vigorously prosecute anyone who threatens in any way to undermine that integrity,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Rahman, 32, faces 20 counts each of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree; falsifying business records in the first degree; offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree; criminal possession of a forged instrument in the third degree; falsifying business records in the second degree; offering a false instrument for filing in the second degree; and illegal voting.

Rahman could be imprisoned for up to seven years if he is convicted, the release said.

Although officials did not give any details about the contest in which Rahman is accused of falsely obtaining ballots, the Queens Chronicle said that the only primary that would have fit the circumstances was a state Senate race among Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., Albert Baldeo and Japneet Singh.

Addabbo won the primary, according to City&State New York.

Rahman was arraigned Tuesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 30, according to CBS.

Eric Renfroe, who is defending Rahman, declined to comment on the case, according to the New York Post.

