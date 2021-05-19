Combined Shape
Commentary
Commentary
A ball of fire erupts from the Jala Tower as it is destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Saturday.
A ball of fire erupts from the Jala Tower as it is destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Saturday. In addition to terrorist group Hamas, the 13-floor building housed Qatar-based Al-Jazeera television and The Associated Press news agency. (Mohammed Abed - AFP / Getty Images)
COMMENTARY

NY Post: If the AP Didn't Know It Was Sharing Space with Terrorists, How Can We Trust Its Reporting?

Andrew ThornebrookeMay 19, 2021 at 2:07pm
Combined Shape

What does it say about Associated Press reporters’ investigative skills that, for 15 years, they allegedly shared a building with Hamas and didn’t know it?

That is the question raised by the New York Post in an editorial on Monday that addressed the AP’s purported ignorance.

The story is just part of the aftermath of an airstrike by the Israeli Defense Forces that destroyed the office building where the AP and Al-Jazeera were housed in Gaza. IDF issued a warning to the media in the building an hour before the strike so that everyone could safely evacuate the area.

The IDF maintained that the building housed a military intelligence operation.

“The building contained civilian media offices,” it said in a tweet on Saturday, “which Hamas hides behind and deliberately uses as human shields.”

Trending:
National Security Issue: Cyber Sleuths Find Joe Biden's Private Venmo Account in Just 10 Minutes - Report

Despite the IDF’s explanation and its warning, the AP ran a story shortly after the strike that quoted Al-Jazeera acting director-general Mostefa Souag as calling the strike a “war crime” designed to “silence the media.”

The accusation was, of course, baseless, and offered one more piece of evidence of just how deranged the establishment media have become in their anti-Israel bias.

Is the AP biased against Israel?

AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement Thursday that his organization “had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building. This is something we actively check to the best of our ability.”

For its part, Israel shared evidence for its assertions with President Joe Biden, who evidently found it satisfactory enough to warrant the strike, according to The Jerusalem Post.

As such, the AP’s posture appears to be explained only by incompetence, dishonesty or both. Either way, it is not worthy of trust.

It is a fact that the New York Post’s editorial board called out simply enough.

“If it’s true that AP was so unaware — and the evidence suggests it’s unlikely — how can anyone trust its reporting in the region?” the board asked.

Related:
Hunter Biden Admits Laptop Passed Off as Russian Disinformation Could 'Certainly' Belong to Him

Alas, the establishment media’s tawdry affair with Hamas terrorism is anything but novel.

Former AP journalist Matti Friedman acknowledged as much in an article he wrote for The Atlantic in 2014 that detailed how the AP and other outlets regularly gave cover to Hamas’ terror and shifted blame to Israel.

“During my time at the AP, we helped Hamas get this point across with a school of reporting that might be classified as ‘Surprising Signs of Moderation’ (a direct precursor to the ‘Muslim Brotherhood Is Actually Liberal’ school that enjoyed a brief vogue in Egypt),” Friedman wrote.

“Around the same time, I was informed by the bureau’s senior editors that our Palestinian reporter in Gaza couldn’t possibly provide critical coverage of Hamas because doing so would put him in danger,” he said.

As Israel keeps up with its defense against the bloody atrocities of Hamas, it is perhaps not surprising that reporters on the ground in Gaza might be intimidated into silence by the terrorists with whom they shared a building.

What is not acceptable, however, is the continued peddling of anti-Jewish and pro-terror narratives that undermine security and the pursuit of truth everywhere.

“The AP ‘news story,’ which stated without evidence that Israel was targeting reporters to silence them, says nothing about what happened but a great deal about journalism,” Friedman tweeted in response to the AP’s coverage of the strike.

An enormous problem indeed, and one that bears remembering anytime one sees an AP story on the Middle East.

Unfortunately for everyone, the news organization appears intent on doubling down on its mission to undermine Israeli sovereignty.

In his statement, Pruitt said, “The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today.”

That claim was, of course, a falsehood.

The world knows less than it should about what is going on in Gaza because the AP refused to document the terrorists with whom it shared a building for more than a decade.

Or, as the New York Post editorial staff so eloquently put it, “It seems that what AP doesn’t know — and doesn’t report — always favors Hamas over those the group terrorizes.”

One can only wonder how long it will be until the establishment media report the facts as they are rather than how they would like them to be.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Combined Shape
Andrew Thornebrooke
Contributor, Commentary
Andrew Thornebrooke is a writer specializing in foreign policy and national security. He is the executive editor of The Rearguard and a MA candidate in military history at Norwich University.
Andrew Thornebrooke is an American writer working at the crossroads of communications and policy advocacy. He is an expert in intranational conflict and national security.

He is the founder of The Rearguard, a weekly column dedicated to exploring issues of culture, defense, and security within the context of a receding Western Civilization.

Andrew is a MA candidate in military history at Norwich University where his research focuses on non-state military actors, partisanship, and the philosophy of war. A McNair Scholar and public speaker, he has presented research at several institutions including Cornell, Fordham, and the CUNY Graduate Center.

His bylines appear in numerous outlets including The Free-Lance Star, Independent Journal Review, InsideSources, The Lowell Sun, and The Western Journal.
Nationality
American
Topics of Expertise
Defense; Military Affairs; National Security




Listen: Phone Call to Palestinian Building Owner Reveals Exactly the Kind of Disaster Israel's Dealing With
NY Post: If the AP Didn't Know It Was Sharing Space with Terrorists, How Can We Trust Its Reporting?
WaPo Column: Israel's Iron Dome Perpetuates Conflict with Hamas Because It's Too Good
2021 Fentanyl Seizures by CBP Already Top All of 2020
CNN Contributor Booted from Network After Tweeting 'The World Today Needs a Hitler'
See more...

Conversation