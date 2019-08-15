NY Post Reports on Epstein’s Last Words: Said ‘I’ll See You Sunday’ & Was Certain He’d Win

Wealthy financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly upbeat in the hours before he allegedly hanged himself, according to a new report.

Epstein was found dead in his jail cell early Saturday morning following what Attorney General William Barr has referred to as an “apparent suicide.”

Weeks ago, Epstein was reportedly placed on suicide watch “in medical distress” with “apparent bruising on his neck,” according to The Daily Beast.

But Epstein was not on suicide watch when he allegedly hanged himself, officials say.

As Fox News noted, guards at the facility where Epstein was being held have been accused of falsifying log entries to make it look like they were checking on Epstein more frequently than they actually were.

As more questions have arisen about the circumstances leading up to his death, a report from the New York Post regarding his supposed upbeat attitude has only raised more questions.

“Epstein’s optimism behind bars — expressed during daily visits with his lawyers that lasted up to 12 hours each — was so great that it struck some of those around him as ‘delusional,'” the Post reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with Epstein’s case.

“‘He thought he was going to win the double-jeopardy motion’ that his defense lawyers were planning to file in connection with his 2008 Florida prostitution conviction, the source said,” according to the Post.

Epstein also “had hope of getting bail on appeal,” according to the source.

And that’s not all.

“What he really wanted to do was get bail so he could cooperate,” the source said, adding that Epstein was “delusional” for thinking “he was going to get the same deal he got in Florida.”

Epstein was accused more than a decade ago of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls but only ended up pleading guilty to two counts of soliciting prostitution.

In July, Epstein was hit with multiple charges of sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy. Before being found dead, he had pleaded not guilty.

“Every day he was very positive and the night before he was real positive,” the source told the Post. “He was in great spirits the night before.”

In fact, Epstein reportedly told one his lawyers on Friday that he would see him again soon.

“He was like, ‘I’ll see you Sunday,'” the source told the Post.

While officials have said it appears Epstein died by suicide, not everyone is buying it.

With Epstein’s connections to various powerful men in mind, some have claimed Epstein was killed to prevent him from spilling his secrets. There is no evidence that this is true.

