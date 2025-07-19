NY Post Writer Makes Brilliant Point About Candace Owens, Tucker Claims That Epstein Was Israeli Blackmail Op

One of the most poisonous aspects regarding the controversy over the Jeffrey Epstein files this week was claims from figures on the right that the sex trafficker and financier is somehow involved in Israel blackmailing Americans into silence.

The two biggest offenders were Candace Owens, formerly of The Daily Wire, and Tucker Carlson, formerly of Fox News. Owens managed to get herself fired from her old position for anti-Semitic dog-whistles that turned into whistles, while Carlson has disappointingly gone down the Jew-baiting rabbit hole after he was canned and began seeing a conspiracy behind every corner and lamppost — all of which increasingly seem to lead back to Mossad.

Owens, appearing on a podcast earlier this week, said that “blackmail … is the reason we don’t get to open the Epstein files, we don’t get to open the JFK files,” according to the Jewish Post and News.

“If you investigate anything Israel will start to come up,” Owens said. As for Epstein, she said that the financier’s sex-trafficking ring was Israeli blackmail and that “the whole Mossad attended his funeral.”

They must have been pretty cagey about it, given that no reputable news about this very important story came out — but that’s just how devious these people are. They do things so secretly that only a fired Daily Wire host with a loose-cannon mouth can discover them.

Carlson, meanwhile, said in a speech last week that it was “extremely obvious to anyone who watches” that Epstein “had direct connections to a foreign government.” Guess which one?

“No one’s allowed to say that foreign government is Israel, because we have been somehow cowed into thinking that’s naughty,” Carlson said.







Not content to make those comments last Friday, Carlson spent this Friday discussing the matter with Darryl “Martyr Made” Cooper, the soi disant historian who claims the real villain of World War II was Winston Churchill.

Cooper hedged his bets a bit by saying that while he may not have worked directly for the Mossad, “there’s a lot of wiggle room there.” As the old meme standard goes: Well no, but actually yes.







Let’s leave aside the fact that, of the three people we’ve mentioned so far, Darryl “Actually, Churchill Was the Baddie” Cooper is the least insane of all of these podcaster takes. Karol Markowicz — who writes for the New York Post and appears frequently on Fox News — had an interesting point: If Mossad is so effective at blackmail, how come they can’t shut a few crank podcasters up?

Mossad is blackmailing everyone in America except the podcasters for some reason. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 12, 2025

Now, look: We don’t know everything about Jeffrey Epstein, and it’s safe to say that there’s some evidence he was an intelligence asset in some form. However, that’s not what these podcasters are saying. What they’re saying is, fairly directly, that this man was a tool of Israel, a nation which they believe pulls the strings of the world as if the globe were a marionette.

Which is why Epstein got arrested twice, ended up in one of the most notoriously awful prisons in America in 2019, and died there. Because Israel controls everything.

That doesn’t make sense, but it doesn’t have to: This served a purpose, too! Somehow! Everything that happens serves the purposes of the Jewish state. Thank heavens for the podcasters, who the Israelis somehow can’t control even though they can blackmail the rest of the world.

The obvious contradiction does not have to be resolved for these people. All the contradiction does is create a new conspiracy. And when that’s contradicted, voila: another new semitically hatched conspiracy!

The continual beclowning of “Martyr Made” causes me to shed no tears except occasionally in laughter, when he alights upon a conclusion that’s especially cretinous and outlandish even for him.

As for Owens and Carlson, I feel significantly more pain: These were two effective voices in the conservative movement who got lost in the fever-dream siren-call of anti-Semitic conspiracy theorizing.

It has happened to other, better conservatives throughout history, too — except, in the past, we had people like William F. Buckley and Rush Limbaugh to weed the crazies out.

Those people still exist, but it’s more difficult when anti-Semitism has been mainstreamed on all sides of the political spectrum, and when a microphone and an internet connection can give you a massive platform but not the wisdom to realize that, if the Israelis and Mossad really were in the business of shutting anyone down who got in the way of their ability to control world events, they’d surely find a way to yank that mic and cut that internet connection.

