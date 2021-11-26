No insurance for you!

So says Democratic New York Assemblyman Pat Burke to those who get COVID-19 without having received the mRNA COVID shots commonly referred to as vaccines.

“I’m introducing a bill that allows insurance providers to deny coverage for Covid related treatment to those who refuse to be vaccinated,” Burke tweeted Tuesday.

“Do your part or pay your own way. Freedom isn’t free.”

It’s reminiscent of the old joke: Beatings will continue until morale improves.

I’m introducing a bill that allows insurance providers to deny coverage for Covid related treatment to those who refuse to be vaccinated. Do your part or pay your own way. Freedom isn’t free. — Pat Burke 🦬 🗽 (@PatBurkeNY) November 23, 2021

But it’s not funny.

It’s one more foolish part of the draconian efforts on the part of politicians to “do something” in the face of sickness no matter what science, medical history or common sense say.

Like a crazed robot, public policy officials plow on, robbing people of their livelihoods, risking the health of individuals (including children now coming under the umbrella of U.S. vaccinations), all with the help of a hysterical media injecting fear which some say can be related to mass hypnosis.

First, one has to consider the science, such as it is, surrounding the vaccines. Despite claims by health officials, the shots have not fully stopped the spread of COVID on the part of the vaccinated.

Secondly, looking at medical history to date, there has been an alarmingly high number of side effects — hundreds of thousands — some of them serious.

Thirdly, there is the aspect of common sense (and science) indicating that individuals who already have had COVID — over 100 million in the U.S. — are statistically unlikely to get the sickness again.

It’s unclear how Burke’s proposal would address such things since he just announced his intentions of filing the bill and it’s not known if language for it has been drawn up.

And New York government certainly has not demonstrated wisdom in the COVID crisis.

A growing question is, given the unprecedented actions of state and federal governments for nearly two years, where will it all stop?

Following Burke’s logic, will insurers cancel coverage for heart disease for obese individuals? Diabetic medication for those not careful about what they eat? Cancer treatment for smokers?

Vaccination is a serious question best determined between an individual and their physician. Presumably, the physician has good knowledge of the patient’s health history, morbidities, reactions to drugs and more.

Hopefully, one’s physician is not infected with the herd mentality encapsulated in the tendency to take at face value what Big Pharma and government officials dictate. Rather, it can be hoped that your doctor has done his or her own research and is able to withstand pressure in the current campaigns against COVID wrongthink.

The vaccine may be right for you. Or it may not be. That’s not a decision for the government to make.

A term arising from COVID which has perhaps become a cliché is “slippery slope.” With censorship, misinformation and outright lies by public policy officials and media, terrifying proposals like that of Burke fit right into the nightmare that is COVID.

That nightmare is of a wider scope than the obvious tragedy of sickness and death.

