News
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during an event with President Joe Biden in Buffalo, New York, on May 17.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during an event with President Joe Biden in Buffalo, New York, on May 17. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

NY Governor Accused of Rigging Congressional Election for Democrat Via 'Backroom Deal'

 By Carl DeMarco  May 31, 2022 at 10:21am
New York Republican congressional candidate Marc Molinaro accused Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul of colluding with a Democratic candidate to earn an unfair advantage in an upcoming special election.

Molinaro accused Hochul and Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan of conspiring in a “backroom deal” to earn an advantage in the special election to replace the new Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado’s previously held New York’s 19th District seat.

Molinaro alleged that Hochul delayed the swearing-in of Delgado in an effort to ensure that the special election would fall on the same date as New York’s August primary elections, giving Democratic candidates an unfair advantage.

“Democrats hand-picked their candidate for the 19th District through a corrupt backroom deal, and then gave him insider info as to when the special election would be held,” Molinaro told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“They’ve been plotting this for weeks now, and now have an unfair advantage in a race they know could decide the majority in the house.”

The special election for Delgado’s seat coinciding with the primary election could draw a higher turnout of Democratic voters, WRGB-TV reported.

Hochul tapped Delgado as the new lieutenant governor after the previous one stepped down following federal corruption charges.

“NY-19 has been one of our top targeted seats and Antonio Delgado jumped ship because he knew he was headed for defeat,” New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy told TheDCNF.

“With Marc Molinaro as our candidate, we are going to take back this seat and restore common sense leadership to Washington to rein in out-of-control inflation, gas prices and lawlessness.”

Do you agree with Molinaro's allegations?

Representatives for Hochul, Delgado and Ryan did not respond to requests for comment by TheDCNF.

Molinaro also accused Ryan of splitting his loyalty and commitment by running for the current 19th Congressional District and the redrawn 18th Congressional District simultaneously.

“Voters are justifiably confused by the situation in New York State,” Molinaro said.

“Democrats in Albany, led by Democrats in Washington, illegally attempted to gerrymander congressional districts to benefit them politically.”

“If there has to be a special election due to Congressman Delgado departing his role, to me it makes sense aligning that with one of those, so that more people can vote, and frankly so we can save money.

“To me, to have to run another election, you risk less people having a voice and a vote and certainly it costs more money,” Ryan told WRGB-TV.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Carl DeMarco
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




