NY State Residents Devastate Cuomo, Schumer with Lowest Ratings Ever

New York residents struck back in a new poll, telling Democratic leaders how they feel after weeks of being pushed to the left.

A Siena poll showed that both Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who signed the Reproductive Health Act into law, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has followed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s anti-Trump lead, received their lowest ratings ever, WGRZ reported.

“Now, for the first time ever, half of New Yorkers view Andrew Cuomo unfavorably. It’s his lowest favorability rating ever and his lowest-ever job performance as governor,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg, according to the Albany Times-Union. “And it is a dramatic drop in both ratings from last month.”

Greenberg noted that no one party group was responsible for the drop

“Politically, Cuomo’s ratings drop is across the board, as he fell with Democrats, Republicans and independents,” Greenberg said, according to the New York Post.

The poll released Monday showed 43 percent of the state’s residents approve of Cuomo’s performance, a drop of eight percentage points since December. A full 50 percent of New Yorkers now view the governor unfavorably.

The poll asked a separate question about how Cuomo is doing as governor. Only 35 percent of respondents said he was doing “excellent” or “good.”

Richard Azzopardi, a spokesman for Cuomo, called the poll “an outlier” and suggested the poll “doesn’t reflect the sentiment of New Yorkers.”

“We’ve had the most productive month in history that finally saw the passage of popular, long-stalled legislation and we’re going to continue to move New York forward,” Azzopardi said in a statement.

Greenberg said the poll showed strong support for liberal issues, in line with past polls, and said that validates the poll.

“But support for the issues didn’t drop. So I accept these findings as what people think, what New Yorkers think. This is a great snapshot in time of where New York voters are right now and any politician that doesn’t like the findings they are welcome to complain about them,” Greenberg said, according to WWNY-TV.

Schumer had a similar slide. His favorability rating dropped from 53 percent last month to 47 percent.

“Just before Schumer became U.S. Senate Minority Leader, he had a 67-23 percent favorability and was far and away the most popular New York pol. At that time, Republicans viewed him favorably 55-37 percent,” Greenberg said. “Today, he has a break-even favorability rating with all voters, and Republicans — New York Republicans — view him unfavorably 84-15 percent.”

New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand also saw her favorability rating drop.

Gillibrand received a 44 percent favorable rating, down from 48 percent in January.

Gillibrand is among the pack of Democrats who are seeking their party’s nomination in the 2020 presidential race.

