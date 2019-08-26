The NY Times Complains About Bias, but Here Are 10 Anti-Trump Stories on Sunday's Front Page

The New York Times is as liberal as it is pretentious.

It is not objective, and it does not hide that fact — at least not very well.

Despite its left-leaning ways, The Times still purports to be unbiased and writes with ostensibly shocked and appalled tones that others could dare see the world differently from its liberal audience.

In fact, The Times recently wrote about The Western Journal (the publication you are reading now) alleging that WJ is misleading, ideological and partisan.

It wasn’t the first time The Times has done a hit piece on a conservative outlet, and it won’t be the last.

But in following the typical leftist narrative, The Times puts hypocrisy and bias over objective news reporting.

Let me offer to you Exhibit A: the front page of the New York Times’ digital edition around 11:50 p.m. MST Sunday.

How does the Gray Lady prove herself to be the objective and unbiased champion of journalism? Apparently, by publishing 10 anti-Trump articles on its front page.

Ten.

Using innuendo, opinion and finely tuned words, The Times took almost all of the available space to criticize President Donald Trump.

Is this what objectivity and fairness look like to the liberal elites?

Story 1: The Times said Trump is contradictory, creating uncertainty, and called his words a “rhetorical whipsaw.”

Story 2: The Times said Trump is confused in the way he internalizes personal criticism.

Story 3: The Times said Trump is shallowly cynical when he claims “everything is rigged.”

Story 4: The Times used not-so-subtle words to describe Trump as the G7 hothead, forcing others to baby him with “flattering tones.”

Story 5: The Times used the classic tactic of connecting people to Trump with the word “allies” in a piece about how some Trump supporters are exposing social media posts of leftist journalists. It would appear that The Times’ journalists do not like it when their own credibility and integrity are challenged in the same manner that journalists often challenge those of politicians and other notables.

Story 6: The Times brought in business groups to challenge Trump’s economic policies and used the word “spirals” to paint Trump in a negative light.

Story 7: The Times made Trump’s attacks against the Fed chairman seem poorly founded with a headline saying “policymakers” are protecting Jerome Powell despite Trump’s attacks.

Story 8: The Times editorial board claimed Trump is creating a “health nightmare” at the border.

Story 9: The Times put on the front page an Op-Ed mocking Trump with the title “Mazel Tov, Trump. You’ve Revived the Jewish Left.”

Story 10: The Times headlined an article that portrays the Trumps as desperate to keep their family label on a company that wants to distance itself from the Trump name.

To be clear, I’m not saying some of these stories are untrue.

What I am saying is that taken in totality, it couldn’t be more obvious that The Times is willing to use story curation and rhetorical nuance to paint the vast majority of its front page real estate with anti-Trump articles.

Before The New York Times pumps out another piece lamenting the dangers of conservative perspectives, maybe it should take a long look in the mirror.

But if not, just a quick glance at its front page should do the trick.

