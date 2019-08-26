SECTIONS
The NY Times Complains About Bias, but Here Are 10 Anti-Trump Stories on Sunday's Front Page

The New York Times' headquarters in Manhattan.

By Shaun Hair
Published August 26, 2019 at 10:14am
The New York Times is as liberal as it is pretentious.

It is not objective, and it does not hide that fact — at least not very well.

Despite its left-leaning ways, The Times still purports to be unbiased and writes with ostensibly shocked and appalled tones that others could dare see the world differently from its liberal audience.

In fact, The Times recently wrote about The Western Journal (the publication you are reading now) alleging that WJ is misleading, ideological and partisan.

It wasn’t the first time The Times has done a hit piece on a conservative outlet, and it won’t be the last.

But in following the typical leftist narrative, The Times puts hypocrisy and bias over objective news reporting.

Let me offer to you Exhibit A: the front page of the New York Times’ digital edition around 11:50 p.m. MST Sunday.

How does the Gray Lady prove herself to be the objective and unbiased champion of journalism? Apparently, by publishing 10 anti-Trump articles on its front page.

Do you think The New York Times is biased?

Ten.

Using innuendo, opinion and finely tuned words, The Times took almost all of the available space to criticize President Donald Trump.

Is this what objectivity and fairness look like to the liberal elites?

Story 1: The Times said Trump is contradictory, creating uncertainty, and called his words a “rhetorical whipsaw.”

Story 2: The Times said Trump is confused in the way he internalizes personal criticism.

Story 3: The Times said Trump is shallowly cynical when he claims “everything is rigged.”

Story 4: The Times used not-so-subtle words to describe Trump as the G7 hothead, forcing others to baby him with “flattering tones.”

Story 5: The Times used the classic tactic of connecting people to Trump with the word “allies” in a piece about how some Trump supporters are exposing social media posts of leftist journalists. It would appear that The Times’ journalists do not like it when their own credibility and integrity are challenged in the same manner that journalists often challenge those of politicians and other notables.

Story 6: The Times brought in business groups to challenge Trump’s economic policies and used the word “spirals” to paint Trump in a negative light.

Story 7: The Times made Trump’s attacks against the Fed chairman seem poorly founded with a headline saying “policymakers” are protecting Jerome Powell despite Trump’s attacks.

Story 8: The Times editorial board claimed Trump is creating a “health nightmare” at the border.

Story 9: The Times put on the front page an Op-Ed mocking Trump with the title “Mazel Tov, Trump. You’ve Revived the Jewish Left.”

Story 10: The Times headlined an article that portrays the Trumps as desperate to keep their family label on a company that wants to distance itself from the Trump name.

To be clear, I’m not saying some of these stories are untrue.

What I am saying is that taken in totality, it couldn’t be more obvious that The Times is willing to use story curation and rhetorical nuance to paint the vast majority of its front page real estate with anti-Trump articles.

Before The New York Times pumps out another piece lamenting the dangers of conservative perspectives, maybe it should take a long look in the mirror.

But if not, just a quick glance at its front page should do the trick.

Shaun Hair
Executive Editor, The Western Journal
Shaun Hair is the Executive Editor of The Western Journal and the Vice President of Digital Content for Liftable Media. He manages the content and social media presence of one of the most viewed online news sites in the world.
Shaun Hair is the Executive Editor of The Western Journal and Vice President of Content at Liftable Media.

After graduating law school from the Cecil C. Humphries School of Law, Mr. Hair spent the last decade as an attorney practicing at the trial and appellate level in Arkansas and Tennessee. He represented clients in civil litigation, contractual disputes, criminal defense and domestic matters. He spent a significant amount of time representing indigent clients who could not afford private counsel in civil or criminal matters. A desire for justice and fairness was a driving force in Mr. Hair's philosophy of representation. Inspired by Christ’s role as an advocate on our behalf before God, he often represented clients who had no one else to fight on their behalf.

Mr. Hair has been a consultant for Republican political candidates and has crafted grassroots campaign strategies to help mobilize voters in staunchly Democrat regions of the Eastern United States.

In early 2015, he began writing for Conservative Tribune. After the site was acquired by Liftable Media, he shut down his law practice, moved to Arizona and transitioned into the position of site director. He then transitioned to vice president of content. In 2018, after Liftable Media folded all its brands into The Western Journal, he was named executive editor. His mission is to advance conservative principles and be a positive and truthful voice in the media.

He is married and has four children. He resides in Phoenix, Arizona.
