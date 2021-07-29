Path 27
NY Times Confronted by Scathing Billboard Set Up Directly Outside Paper's Headquarters

Erin Coates July 29, 2021 at 1:56pm
The New York Times has been confronted with a scathing billboard erected outside its headquarters accusing the paper of “burying” news of attacks on Jewish people.

The billboard was created by the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis and was addressed to chairman and publisher A.G. Sulzberger, according to Fox News.

“Hey, Mr. Sulzberger, The New York Times apologized for burying news about Nazi antisemitism,” the billboard said.

“Why are you burying the full truth about attacks on Jews today? Get back to us at CAMERA.ORG.”

CAMERA executive director Andrea Levin said the goal is to bring awareness to “the deplorable role of the Times today in failing to cover the full facts about antisemitism and actually fueling hostility towards Jews with its incessant, false and inflammatory depictions of Israel.”

The organization expects the billboard to be seen by roughly 100,000 people per day.

“Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the Sulzberger dynasty has ducked reporting on antisemitism,” Levin said.

“A.G. Sulzberger’s great grandfather, Arthur Hays Sulzberger, buried Holocaust coverage deep in the paper, obscuring its magnitude and evil.”

The organization pointed to the Gray Lady’s positive coverage of Louis Farrakhan, as well as a 2019 cartoon of a “dog with a Jewish star around its neck and the face of a Jewish leader, leading a blind, yarmulke-wearing U.S. President,” and passages from the book “Buried by The Times: The Holocaust and America’s Most Important Newspaper” as examples.

Are you glad to see someone holding the Times accountable?

The billboard also cited a 2001 story from the Times in which it admitted to burying news about the Holocaust.

“The annihilation of six million Jews would not for many years become distinctively known as the Holocaust. But its essence became knowable fast enough, from ominous Nazi threats and undisputed eyewitness reports collected by American correspondents, agents and informants,” the article said.

“Indeed, a large number of those reports appeared in The Times. But they were mostly buried inside its gray and stolid pages, never featured, analyzed or rendered truly comprehensible.”

“Only six times in nearly six years did The Times’s front page mention Jews as Hitler’s unique target for total annihilation,” it added. “Only once was their fate the subject of a lead editorial. Only twice did their rescue inspire passionate cries in the Sunday magazine.”

This is not the first time the media watchdog rolled out a billboard campaign to bring attention to “ongoing biased coverage of Israel” by the Times.

Multiple billboards were placed near and across from the Midtown headquarters in 2014, according to CAMERA.

“The New York Times Against Israel,” one billboard read. “All Rant. All Slant. All the Time.”

