SECTIONS
Culture Media Watch US News
Print

NY Times Deletes Anti-Semitic Cartoon After It Sparks Outrage

NYTMario Tama / Getty ImagesThe New York Times headquarters is seen February 19, 2009 in New York City. The New York Times Co. suspended quarterly dividend payments to shareholders today in an effort to reduce debt. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published April 27, 2019 at 1:46pm
Print

The New York Times Opinion backtracked Saturday morning on Twitter following the printing of an anti-Semitic political cartoon this past week.

The cartoon, which went to print in the Times’ international issue on Thursday, showed newly re-elected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s face on the head of a seeing-eye-dog.

In the image, Netanyahu wears a dog collar adorned with a Star of David and his leash is held by a blind President Donald Trump, who wears black-framed glasses and a yarmulke.

The Times Opinion acknowledged pushback generated by the cartoon two days later, admitting that it “included anti-Semitic tropes” in a pictured Editor’s Note attached to a tweet.

TRENDING: Creating a Road to Impeachment: Mueller’s Investigation Was Political, Not Legal

“The image was offensive, and it was an error in judgement to publish it,” Times Opinion wrote.

“It was provided by the New York Times News Service and Syndicate, which has since deleted it,” they continued.

A formal apology was never made, however, and the Times’ main Twitter account neither retweeted the Editor’s Note, nor addressed the cartoon or the ensuing backlash.

Do you the Times' response counted as an apology?

Readers worldwide were outraged, and the partial apology was not well received — numerous social media users took the time to rebuke the cartoon and the Times’ response.

RELATED: Lost It

“It’s sad that the @nytopinion would publish this anti-semitic filth but when two of the youngest Jewish American Congressional candidates send you an op-ed calling on #Congress to get serious & act immediately to fund #Holocaust #Education- you won’t publish it,” Bryan E. Leib tweeted. Leib is a member of the American Israeli Council.

Though the prime minister did not himself respond, the cartoon did catch the eye of Netanyahu’s son Yair.

“You are an anti Semitic news paper! The New York Times deliberately hid the news about the extermination of millions of Jews in Europe in WW2!” he wrote.

Another response even came from Imam Mohamad Tawhidi — a Muslim peace advocate — who went so far as to accuse the Times Opinion of printing content that served the “ISIS agenda.”

“If you’re wondering what type of photo ISIS’ Al-Baghdadi would hang on his wall, look no further than the @nytimes cartoon displaying Jewish people as dogs. Militant Islamist texts refer to Jewish people as ‘the ancestors of pigs, monkeys and dogs,'” Tawhidi wrote. “Shame.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia is an undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Sciascia has been a regular contributor with The Western Journal since September of 2018, briefly worked as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the managing editor of the Connector student newspaper.







Top Prosecutor Kim Foxx Gets Subpoenaed over Jussie Smollett Case
Witnesses Accuse British ISIS Doctors of Carrying Out ‘Nazi-Style’ Experiments on Prisoners
NY Times Deletes Anti-Semitic Cartoon After It Sparks Outrage
Hundreds of Migrants Board ‘The Beast’ To Get Closer to US Border
Smaller Yards: America’s Growing Recreation Problem
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×