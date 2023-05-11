Share
NY Times Reporter Reveals How Trump Advisers Were Feeling During CNN Town Hall: 'They Can't Believe' It

 By Johnathan Jones  May 11, 2023 at 4:00pm
According to The New York Times, advisers close to former President Donald Trump were in shock by how well his Wednesday town hall on CNN in New Hampshire went.

While Trump faced stiff early opposition from moderator Kaitlan Collins, the former president quickly shined as he became the de facto host of the event.

In front of a crowd of Republican and Republican-leaning Granite State voters, the former president received applause as he consistently challenged Collins and her network’s narratives.

It was apparent from the opening moment CNN had set a trap for Trump.

It did not take him long to escape it and turn the tables on Collins and the failed policies of President Joe Biden. The former president also shared his sense of humor throughout moments where no topic was off-limits.

Jonathan Swan of The New York Times shared one anecdote during the newspaper’s live updates of the town hall on Wednesday night.

“Advisers to Trump are thrilled at how this is going so far for him,” Swan wrote.

The reporter added, “They can’t believe he is getting an hour on CNN with an audience that cheers his every line and laughs at his every joke.”

Did Trump do a good job during the CNN town hall?

Shelby Talcott with Semafor reported she had received a text from a Trump adviser who called the event a “home run.”

Trump’s appearance on CNN helped the network win the evening against its competitors at Fox News and MSNBC for the first time in years.

While Trump’s team was pleased, some CNN employees were said to have been peeved by how the event played out.

Collins was also attacked by her peers in the left-wing media and simultaneously skewered by conservatives for her treatment of the former president.

Former ESPN and MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann, who has a long history of losing high-profile jobs, commented the network had allowed Trump to end Collins’ career.

“She should sue her agent and Licht for ending her career tonight,” he wrote.

