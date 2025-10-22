NYC Agitators Pay a Price of Their Own After Trying (and Failing) to Block ICE from Arresting Illegals

Days after the latest social media report on illegal immigrants selling knockoff goods on a Manhattan street, federal agencies swooped in to make arrests.

Nine illegal immigrants from West Africa were arrested in the raids, which took place in the Chinatown neighborhood, according to Fox News.

Four protesters who clashed with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were arrested, as well, the Department of Homeland Security and ICE reported.

The illegal immigrants were from Senegal, Mali, and Guinea, official said.

NYC: Arrests and Clashes as protesters STAND OFF with ICE agents during a RAID on Canal Street Video by @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/UKYsfwM8nT — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 21, 2025



The protesters who were arrested have criminal histories, ICE said.

“ICE and its federal partners, including FBI, DEA, ATF, IRS-CI and CBP conducted a targeted, intelligence-driven enforcement operation on Canal Street in New York City, focused on criminal activity relating to selling counterfeit good,” a DHS representative said, according to WABC-TV.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin called the raid a “targeted, intelligence-driven enforcement operation” to end the sale of knockoff items, according to Fox News.

“During this law enforcement operation, rioters who were shouting obscenities, became violent and obstructed law enforcement duties, including blocking vehicles and assaulting law enforcement,” McLaughlin said.

Far-left Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani decried the raid in a post on X.

“Federal agents from ICE and HSI—some in military fatigues and masks—descended on Chinatown today in an aggressive and reckless raid on immigrant street vendors. Once again, the Trump administration chooses authoritarian theatrics that create fear, not safety. It must stop,” he wrote.

🚨 Illegal migrant gang selling marijuana on the streets of NYC jumped my cameraman and I on “their block” NYC is a sanctuary city and protects illegals as they sell drugs, marijuana, counterfeits and more on the streets. When will law and order be restored in NYC? pic.twitter.com/mGGvhbxivO — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) September 25, 2025

The activity of illegal immigrants selling items on New York City streets had been noted on social media for weeks.

“NYC is a sanctuary city and protects illegals as they sell drugs, marijuana, counterfeits and more on the streets. When will law and order be restored in NYC?” Nick Shirely wrote in a Sept. 25 post on X.

Only two days before the raid, Savanah Hernandez posted about illegal activity in the vicinity of the raid that took place Tuesday.

“A huge group of African illegal immigrants are operating a black market on the corner of Broadway and Canal St in New York City. The entire sidewalk is filled with illegals who state they are from Senegal and I watched as they fled police,” she posted, noting that the dealers fled due to police being nearby.

WATCH: A huge group of African illegal immigrants are operating a black market on the corner of Broadway and Canal St in New York City. The entire sidewalk is filled with illegals who state they are from Senegal and I watched as they fled police. This corner looks exactly… pic.twitter.com/wdIJO1oVZV — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) October 19, 2025



“There were at least 20-30 illegals in the area conducting business that they know is against the law, however, this seems to be a common occurrence on this street and business is booming,” she wrote, adding, “Perhaps @ICEgov should go check this corner out.”

