SECTIONS
Crime US News
Print

NYC Cab Driver Shouts ‘Allah’ Before Viciously Assaulting Elderly Jewish Man

By Jack Davis
at 8:49pm
Print

The Jewish victim of a brutal attack on a Brooklyn street claims that the man who attacked him yelled “Allah” as he pummeled him, according to a published report.

Lipa Schwartz, 62, who was on his way to his synagogue at the time of the incident, was shown on surveillance video being beaten by Farrukh Afzal, 37, the Daily News reported. The incident took place at the intersection of 13th Ave. and 46th St. in Borough Park.

State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who represents the district where the attack took place, said Schwartz told him that Afal yelled “Allah” and “Israel” during the attack, WNBC reported.

Hikind called the attack “an absolute horror.”

“You watch that video, there are no words to describe what you see in that video,” he said. “The scene itself reminded me of those worst moments in Nazi Germany.”

TRENDING: Liberal Activists’ Latest Attack on Kavanaugh Could Be Illegal

The Daily News quoted a witness to the beating, who did not give his name, as saying the attacker “was screaming at him that he hates the Jews and he would like to kill all the Jews.”

Schwartz spoke to the website Boro Park 24 about the attack.

“I feared for my life. I knew it’s either I fight myself out of this, or I might be dead,” he said.

Schwartz said that the attack will change his life.

Road rage or not, do you think this is a hate crime?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“I’m out of the hospital with some minor bruises, but the trauma of being attacked by someone who seemed to want revenge will stay with me forever,” he said.

“In that instant I saw death for my eyes, I saw two choices, either I fight back and wrestle myself out of this attack,” he said.

WABC reported that the incident was a case of road rage.

Azfal was angry that Schwartz was moving too slowly to cross an intersection, the New York Post reported. This led to the two men yelling at each other before Schwartz struck the car, it reported. At that point, Azfal exited the vehicle.

RELATED: Andrew Cuomo Blames Trump After Antifa Violently Attacks Right-Wing Group

“He came out from the car. I couldn’t explain to you how angry he was. He was screaming the whole time,” Schwartz said, according to WLNY.

“I fell down on the street. All of a sudden he’s on my head again, start to punch me. I screamed, ‘What you want from me?!? Help me please,’” Schwartz said.

A passerby tried to intervene but was chased off by Azfal.

“I’m telling you if he had a knife he would stab me right on the place. No doubt,” Schwartz said.

Afzal was arrested and charged with assault, criminal mischief and harassment. Although some initial reports discussed a possible hate crime filing, no hate crime charges were filed.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Tyler Arnold

Ford Motors LogoJuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock

Ford Motors Fires Back at the Media Blaming Trump Tariffs for Layoffs

Steven Beyer

President Donald Trump, left, and Leslie Stahl, righ.The Daily Caller / Twitter screen shot

Trump Takes Over Interview, ‘I’m President and You’re Not’

Patrick Brown

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg waves at a news conference in May during a gathering of tech start-ups and leaders in Paris.Frederic Legrand / Shutterstock

Facebook Purge: Here is The List Of Pages Deleted by Facebook

Chuck Ross

President Donald TrumpNBC News screen shot

Top GOP Rep. Says FBI Kept Evidence That Could Torpedo Trump Investigation

Randy DeSoto

Saudi Arabia's King Salman, left, and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, right.CBS News screen shot; Jamal Khashoggi / Facebook

Report: Saudis to Admit Killing Reporter in Interrogation That Went Bad

Jack Davis

In devastated Mexico Beach, where Hurricane Michael unleashed its most violent rains and winds, residents are taking stock of the damage, reuniting with their loved ones -- and bracing for what will be a long, difficult clean-up operationHector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

Weather Channel Releases Wild Before and After Photos That Show Michael’s Destruction

Will Racke

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hold and raise their handsPyongyang Press Corps Pool via AP

South Korea and North Korea Strike Massive Deal, Washington Issues Warning

Chris Agee

First lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on June 21 wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words "I really don't care, do you?"Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Melania Trump Finally Reveals the Meaning of Her ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.