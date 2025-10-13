Share
News

NYC Columbus Day Parade Cancelled Due to Gov. Kathy Hochul's Emergency Declaration

 By Johnathan Jones  October 13, 2025 at 12:26pm
Share

New York City’s 81st annual Columbus Day Parade was canceled following Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s declaration of a State of Emergency due to a powerful nor’easter.

Organizers announced the decision Sunday evening, citing safety concerns.

“Due to the Governor’s declaration of a State of Emergency this evening in response to the dangerous weather conditions brought on by the Nor’easter, including high winds, heavy rain and flooding in surrounding areas, we must cancel the 81st Annual Columbus Day Parade for the safety of all participants and viewers,” parade organizers said in a statement to WNYW-TV.

“While we cannot reschedule this year’s parade, we look forward to seeing everyone at our 82nd annual parade in 2026,” they added.

The declaration coincided with heavy rains that caused some travel disruptions.

According to Hochul’s executive order, the storm was “expected to cause hazardous conditions posing an imminent danger to public transportation, utility service, public health, and public safety systems.”

The order applied to Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, Queens, Richmond, Suffolk, and Westchester counties.

“This storm is expected to produce high winds, rain and flooding, that may result in road closures, travel disruptions, widespread power outages, and damage to public and private property,” the order stated.

The governor’s declaration authorized state agencies to assist with response and recovery efforts through Nov. 11.

The executive order also temporarily suspends several sections of state law to expedite relief efforts and allow for emergency purchases of supplies and services.

The Associated Press reported the nor’easter washed out roads and caused air travel delays across the Northeast as heavily populated areas “experienced excessive rain, lashing winds and coastal flooding.”

The parade cancellation came just four days after President Donald Trump proclaimed that the federal government would again officially recognize Columbus Day — not Indigenous Peoples’ Day — as a federal holiday.

Related:
Revealed: Mamdani Campaign Illegally Netted Thousands from Foreign Individuals, Multiple Gifts from Dubai

“Today our Nation honors the legendary Christopher Columbus — the original American hero, a giant of Western civilization,” Trump wrote in a proclamation.

He denounced “left-wing radicals” who “toppled his statues, vandalized his monuments, tarnished his character, and sought to exile him from our public spaces.”

“Under my leadership, those days are finally over,” Trump declared. “Christopher Columbus was a true American hero, and every citizen is eternally indebted to his relentless determination.”

Trump concluded by calling on Americans to “observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities” and to display the U.S. flag “on all public buildings on the appointed day in honor of the great Christopher Columbus.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Bill O'Reilly Explains How Trump's Popularity in the Arab World Could Force China to Fall in Line Next
Weekly Straw Poll: Vance Holds a Commanding Lead, But Other Candidates Get a Boost
Flashback Video: Ex-Hostage Says Hamas Murderers 'Wanted Kamala to Be Elected' but Were 'Very Scared of' Trump
PepsiCo Announces 'MAHA' Makeovers for Doritos and Cheetos
NYC Columbus Day Parade Cancelled Due to Gov. Kathy Hochul's Emergency Declaration
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation