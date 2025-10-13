NYC Columbus Day Parade Cancelled Due to Gov. Kathy Hochul's Emergency Declaration

New York City’s 81st annual Columbus Day Parade was canceled following Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s declaration of a State of Emergency due to a powerful nor’easter.

Organizers announced the decision Sunday evening, citing safety concerns.

“Due to the Governor’s declaration of a State of Emergency this evening in response to the dangerous weather conditions brought on by the Nor’easter, including high winds, heavy rain and flooding in surrounding areas, we must cancel the 81st Annual Columbus Day Parade for the safety of all participants and viewers,” parade organizers said in a statement to WNYW-TV.

“While we cannot reschedule this year’s parade, we look forward to seeing everyone at our 82nd annual parade in 2026,” they added.

While we are saddened that today's weather canceled this year's Columbus Day parade, we can't wait for the 2026 event! Let the countdown begin! And until then, here are a few photos from past parades: pic.twitter.com/IG6K2dzMyG — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) October 13, 2025

The declaration coincided with heavy rains that caused some travel disruptions.

According to Hochul’s executive order, the storm was “expected to cause hazardous conditions posing an imminent danger to public transportation, utility service, public health, and public safety systems.”

The order applied to Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, Queens, Richmond, Suffolk, and Westchester counties.

“This storm is expected to produce high winds, rain and flooding, that may result in road closures, travel disruptions, widespread power outages, and damage to public and private property,” the order stated.

The governor’s declaration authorized state agencies to assist with response and recovery efforts through Nov. 11.

The executive order also temporarily suspends several sections of state law to expedite relief efforts and allow for emergency purchases of supplies and services.

The Associated Press reported the nor’easter washed out roads and caused air travel delays across the Northeast as heavily populated areas “experienced excessive rain, lashing winds and coastal flooding.”

The parade cancellation came just four days after President Donald Trump proclaimed that the federal government would again officially recognize Columbus Day — not Indigenous Peoples’ Day — as a federal holiday.

President Trump just signed a proclamation bringing back Columbus Day: "Columbus day—we're back, Italians!" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VFL8iCy0Qf — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 9, 2025

“Today our Nation honors the legendary Christopher Columbus — the original American hero, a giant of Western civilization,” Trump wrote in a proclamation.

He denounced “left-wing radicals” who “toppled his statues, vandalized his monuments, tarnished his character, and sought to exile him from our public spaces.”

“Under my leadership, those days are finally over,” Trump declared. “Christopher Columbus was a true American hero, and every citizen is eternally indebted to his relentless determination.”

Trump concluded by calling on Americans to “observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities” and to display the U.S. flag “on all public buildings on the appointed day in honor of the great Christopher Columbus.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.