Share
Commentary
Commentary
CORRECTION / New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani arrives for a press conference at City Hall Park on November 20, 2025 in New York. US President Donald Trump said he will host New York's mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani for a meeting Friday, November 21, 2025 after fiercely attacking the 34-year-old self-described Democratic Socialist during his recent campaign. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) / "The erroneous mention appearing in the metadata of this photo by ANGELA WEISS has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [for a meeting Friday, November 21, 2025] instead of [November 20]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention from all your online services and delete it from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require." (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NYC Council is Considering a Massive Pay Bump For Mamdani Before He Even Takes Office

 By Michael Schwarz  November 28, 2025 at 1:51pm
Share

Socialism has always enriched the political class at the expense of the people. One might even say that it does so by design.

Normally, however, the socialists at least try to make their plunder less obvious.

According to the New York Post, Democratic Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani of New York City will receive a gargantuan pay raise if the City Council has its way.

A new bill, introduced on Tuesday by Councilwoman Nantasha Williams of Queens, and unsurprisingly co-sponsored by 32 Council members, would increase Mamdani’s salary from $258,750 to $300,500 before the new mayor has established a single state-run grocery store or purged a single enemy of the revolution.

In fairness, Mamdani might prefer not to have the political headache.

After all, as the son of two Harvard-educated parents, he enjoys plenty of privilege already. He hardly needs the extra $40,000-plus annually.

Worse yet, the bill would give hefty sixteen-percent raises to members of the City Council. Others, too, including the city comptroller, public advocate, and borough presidents, would enjoy sixteen-percent increases from their already six-figure salaries.

City councillors have not seen a pay raise since 2016.

Of course, in the real world, people who do lousy jobs tend not to receive raises. Here in the private sector, we certainly cannot increase our own salaries by a simple vote.

Moreover, as Democratic state Assemblyman and former council member Kalman Yeger noted, the current council members tried to bring the bill to a speedy vote this month so as to spare the incoming mayor a potentially difficult veto decision. But they ran into a problem when they remembered that the law prohibits them from voting themselves a raise during a lame-duck period after an election.

“The only thing is I think they are worried that the mayor-elect won’t do it,” Yeger said. “They are afraid if they pass it in January and he’d have to veto. How does the mayor-elect justify it, saying the working man can’t afford milk? He can’t sign off to give them a $20,000 raise.”

In short, Mamdani will have to decide whether to further enrich himself and his cronies or to preserve his pro-worker facade.

Related:
It's Starting Already: As Mob Beat Multiple NYC Citizens, 911 Operators Told Residents to Call 'Quality of Life Team'

Like all socialists, of course, he will eventually do the former. But, for appearances’ sake, he might choose to wait.

Should Trump withhold federal funding from New York City if Mamdani continues with his radical agenda?

Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, users predicted that the mayor-elect would follow the historical pattern.

Simply put, those who understand history expected nothing less. Whether he does it right away or waits a while, Mamdani will plunder the city for his own and his allies’ enrichment. All socialists do.

By now, however, you would think that the councillors at least would have learned how to hide their self-aggrandizing intentions.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




NYC Council is Considering a Massive Pay Bump For Mamdani Before He Even Takes Office
Amy Klobuchar Ratioed After Trying to Pin High Prices on Trump – Her Graph Shows Biden's Entire Term Instead
We're Not Making This up: Chicago's Mayor Just Told People Cutting Crime by Jailing Criminals Is Racist
Charlie Kirk Had Mark Kelly Figured Out 9 Months Ago and Begged People to Pay Attention - See the Proof for Yourself
'World's Strongest Woman' Winner Disqualified After Being Found to Be a Man
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation