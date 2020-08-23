Gunfire raged through New York City last weekend, with 49 people shot between Thursday and Saturday, far above the eight recorded over the same period last year.

Eight people were murdered in that period, at least six by gun violence, compared to three killings last year over those three days, according to Gothamist.

Figures published by the New York Post said that for the week ending Saturday, 76 people were injured in 62 shootings. The same week in 2019 had 26 separate shootings. Of the 76 people shot during the week, 14 died.

Early Sunday, Paul Pinkney, 46, was shot to death while visiting a memorial erected near Prospect Park in Brooklyn for DeShawn Reid, who was gunned down on Friday, according to the Post.

Pinkney was shot twice in the head.

“He was loved by everybody,” said Tyquasia Davis, 30, Pinkney’s nephew’s wife.

“And everybody just can’t believe this because he don’t mess with nobody. He don’t bother nobody, you know? He just drinks his beer or whatever and said ‘hello’ to everyone. Speaks to all the children. It’s just sad.”

Davis said Pinkney “was out here because another young man died over there so he came from the young man’s candle lighting yesterday, right there where a young man died.”

“So, he went to go in and light a candle for him and somebody shot him,” she went on. “It’s a really sad day.”

“They killing people’s children and peoples’ dads. And it don’t make no sense.”

President Donald Trump, who has been endorsed by New York City’s police union, bemoaned the rampant violence.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dismissed Trump’s comments.

“The president blusters and the president tries to draw attention to himself and rarely has much to back it up,” de Blasio said, according to WCBS-TV.

De Blasio said crime will fall once courts — closed due to the coronavirus — reopen.

“We are dealing with a perfect storm. I keep telling everyone, I think everyday New Yorkers understand it,” de Blasio said.

“We have been put through hell in this city. Everything fell apart simultaneously because of the coronavirus.”

