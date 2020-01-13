NYC Flaunts Shocking Priorities by Trying To Ban Term 'Illegal Immigrant' Amid Wave of High-Profile Crimes

Under the leadership, or lack thereof, of Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio, the city of New York is once again devolving back to its crime-ridden roots.

With criminals being released from prison with no bail only to commit crimes again, the inmates have taken over the asylum.

But never fear, fair citizens of Gotham, your City Council is on the case … against word crimes.

The council’s Committee on Immigration is considering legislation that would ban the use of the words “alien,” “illegal alien” and “illegal immigrant” on official city documents.

“I introduced this bill because words matter and the language we use or choose to use has power and consequences,” Democratic Councilman Francisco Moya said on Thursday, the New York Post reported.

Rather than using the words “illegal alien,” which are accurate and have been used for decades by Republicans and Democrats alike, the legislation would replace them with “noncitizen.”

“Alien” is an outdated, politically loaded euphemism for “noncitizen”—a clear and unambiguous word. It’s time we remove “alien” the City Charter and Administrative Code and bar referring to human beings as “illegals” in future laws or city materials. https://t.co/hQJWk8FTaE — Francisco Moya (@FranciscoMoyaNY) January 10, 2020

This brings to mind a bit by comedian George Carlin, who spoke about the softening of words in America over time so that people are made to feel better about themselves.

“You can’t be afraid of words that speak the truth. … I don’t like words that hide the truth. I don’t like words that conceal reality,” he said in a routine that members of the New York City government should watch immediately.

Moya said that his proposed legislation “isn’t about replacing one word with another,” but rather “about treating the individuals these terms describe as human beings.”

This is the nonsensical argument that liberals have been using for years. There is nothing about the term “illegal alien” that dehumanizes anyone.

It is a basic statement of facts. They are “illegal” because they broke the law to gain entrance into the United States. And they are “aliens” because they are from another country.

Neither of those words, together or separate, indicates that the person or persons being referenced are anything other than human.

But what Democrats would like to do by changing the language is to obfuscate the fact that these individuals broke the law.

“Here we are, it’s 2020 and we’re banning words,” Councilman Joe Borelli said, according to the Post.

Gee, what other matters could New York City focus on right now that are of a more pressing nature than the words used to describe illegal immigrants?

How about the fact that people who are committing serious crimes are walking out of prison with no bail because it makes the Democrats in City Hall feel good, while the people of the city are being terrorized?

On Thursday, a man, Gerod Woodberry, who robbed four banks, was released from prison under the city’s new bail reform laws.

It was only one in a string of similar cases where repeat offenders were released from jail with no bond.

And, like clockwork, Woodberry is suspected of robbing bank No. 5 on Friday. Police are still looking for him, but even if they catch him it won’t matter because, as he used a note and not a gun to rob the banks, he will simply be freed again.

“What motivation does this suspect have to return to court? None,” New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said on Twitter.

“This makes NYPD cops’ jobs harder, and makes New Yorkers less safe,” he said.

What motivation does this suspect have to return to court? None. This makes NYPD cops’ jobs harder, and makes New Yorkers less safe. https://t.co/ZNIQXocLSr — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) January 11, 2020

But it makes progressives feel better about themselves. Just like changing the language from “illegal aliens” to “noncitizens.”

Nothing they do is ever about what is best for Americans. It is about what best in their grand scheme of fundamentally changing the country by erasing borders and transforming the electoral map for good to attain their ultimate goal of making America a one-party nation.

