NYC: Gang of Dirt Bikers Pull Elderly Driver from His Car and Brutally Beat Him as Bystanders Watch

A gang of dirt bikers decided to get revenge on a motorist in Harlem in New York City on Tuesday after a traffic incident, leading to a brutal beatdown in the middle of the street.

Police said the incident started when a gang member on a dirt bike ran a red light at about 4:30 p.m. and collided with a car driven by a 64-year-old man, according to the New York Post.

The driver managed to get about two blocks from the scene when surveillance video showed what appeared to be three people on dirt bikes and one on an ATV catch up with the car.

Video showed that the driver and his son were then pulled from the car.

The driver was thrown to the street before being kicked repeatedly.

The car’s passenger, who was the driver’s son, was also assaulted, police said.

Although no bystanders went to help the victims, police said two people who were not part of the original group joined in on the attack.

WANTED for ROBBERY: On 3/15/22 @ 4:25 PM, @NYPD26PCT the unidentified individuals on dirt bikes approached a 64-year-old victim & his 36-year-old son who were seated inside of their vehicle at St Nicholas Terrace & W 127 St. The victims were pulled from the vehicle & assaulted. pic.twitter.com/XFJquLMA9Z — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 17, 2022

Do criminals own New York City these days? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (534 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

A cellphone, credit and debit cards, driver’s licenses and about $150 were taken, police reported.

Police said the victims were in stable condition. The names of the victims were not released.

The Post said that when it called the home of the 64-year-old victim, a woman, who said she was the victim’s daughter, spoke with the outlet.

“He’s not OK right now,” the woman said. “Mentally, he is not OK.”

Police are hoping the public will provide a tip that could lead to an arrest.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help tracking down a group of dirt bike riding suspects behind a vicious assault on a father and son who were sitting in their car in Harlem. https://t.co/ZKrKSqwo0J — Fox5NY (@fox5ny) March 17, 2022

Prior to his election, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the explosion of dirt bikes on city streets was “a quality-of-life crisis,” according to thecity.

Last year, police had confiscated hundreds of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs and expected to destroy about 3,000 of them.

In its reporting on the incident, the Daily Mail noted that crime in New York City is up 45 percent compared with 2021. NYPD numbers show robbery is up 43.5 percent and assault is up by 17.2 percent.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.