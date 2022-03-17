Share
News

NYC: Gang of Dirt Bikers Pull Elderly Driver from His Car and Brutally Beat Him as Bystanders Watch

 By Jack Davis  March 17, 2022 at 8:36am
Share

A gang of dirt bikers decided to get revenge on a motorist in Harlem in New York City on Tuesday after a traffic incident, leading to a brutal beatdown in the middle of the street.

Police said the incident started when a gang member on a dirt bike ran a red light at about 4:30 p.m. and collided with a car driven by a 64-year-old man, according to the New York Post.

The driver managed to get about two blocks from the scene when surveillance video showed what appeared to be three people on dirt bikes and one on an ATV catch up with the car.

Video showed that the driver and his son were then pulled from the car.

The driver was thrown to the street before being kicked repeatedly.

Trending:
Here Are the Deep State Officials Who Told Us Hunter Biden's Laptop Was 'Russian Disinformation'

The car’s passenger, who was the driver’s son, was also assaulted, police said.

Although no bystanders went to help the victims, police said two people who were not part of the original group joined in on the attack.

Do criminals own New York City these days?

A cellphone, credit and debit cards, driver’s licenses and about $150 were taken, police reported.

Police said the victims were in stable condition. The names of the victims were not released.

The Post said that when it called the home of the 64-year-old victim, a woman, who said she was the victim’s daughter, spoke with the outlet.

“He’s not OK right now,” the woman said. “Mentally, he is not OK.”

Police are hoping the public will provide a tip that could lead to an arrest.

Related:
Man Arrested After Home-Invasion Killing of Ex-State Rep's Daughter, Shootout

Prior to his election, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the explosion of dirt bikes on city streets was “a quality-of-life crisis,” according to thecity.

Last year, police had confiscated hundreds of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs and expected to destroy about 3,000 of them.

In its reporting on the incident, the Daily Mail noted that crime in New York City is up 45 percent compared with 2021. NYPD numbers show robbery is up 43.5 percent and assault is up by 17.2 percent.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




China Plotted to Move Against Taiwan in the Fall: Leaked Report
South Carolina Reinstitutes Firing Squads
GOP Senator: Biden SCOTUS Nominee Has Alarming 'Pattern of Treating Sex Offenders Leniently'
Four US Marines Killed During NATO Exercise
Chinese President Xi Apparently Unmoved by Biden's Pleas During Lengthy Call
See more...

Conversation