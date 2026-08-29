NYC Judge Frees Man Accused of Shooting Service Dog of Woman with Down Syndrome While Attempting to Kill Man

A Brooklyn judge freed a man charged with attempted murder after a stray bullet hit a service dog walking with a woman who has Down syndrome.

Adrian Benitez, 29, was arraigned Tuesday on attempted murder, assault, weapons possession, reckless endangerment and aggravated cruelty to animals, the New York Post reported.

Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $150,000, but Brooklyn Criminal Court Judge Janice Robinson released the suspect with only a promise to appear.

Benitez is due back in court Nov. 24.

Brooklyn Judge Janice Robinson sprung a man charged with attempted m*rder after a stray bullet tore into a Down syndrome woman’s service dog. Adrian Benitez, 29, was arraigned Tuesday on attempted m*rder, as$ault, a weapons count, reckless endangerment, and aggravated cruelty to… pic.twitter.com/xHkZnhIdWq — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) August 27, 2026

Police said the shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 19 near Green-Wood Cemetery in Greenwood Heights.

Should this woman be removed from the bench? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (448 Votes) No: 0% (2 Votes)

Benitez allegedly pulled a handgun during an argument with a man who had been talking to a woman, the Post reported in its arrest story.

The intended target was not hit.

Instead, the round struck Honey, a 7-year-old Labradoodle.

Honey is the service dog of Teresa Pezzolla, 64, who has Down syndrome.

A veterinarian removed a .22-caliber bullet. The dog survived. Pezzolla’s nephew told the Post he was grateful the shot missed his aunt.

Benitez was arrested Tuesday morning. Court records cited by the Post said he had no prior unsealed arrests.

Robinson was elected in 2024 after years as an insurance lawyer and was recently moved onto the criminal bench.

In a review of 13 of her cases, the Post found eight defendants released with no bail — including two charged with attempted murder — and five given low bail.

A law-enforcement source complained that the judge was treating dangerous thugs like shoplifters. “Does it have to be a child in a stroller next time?” the source said.

Soft-on-bail politics did not arrive by accident — New York voters put Robinson on that bench.

City leaders spent years treating pretrial detention as the scandal and street shootings as the background noise.

When a leftist judge cuts loose a defendant charged with attempted murder after a service dog takes the bullet, it is not a glitch. It is the system working as designed.

Democracies get the officials they elect. Brooklyn elected this one.

The next hearing is in November. Honey is recovering. The man accused of firing the shot is not in a cell.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.