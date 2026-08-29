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NYC Judge Frees Man Accused of Shooting Service Dog of Woman with Down Syndrome While Attempting to Kill Man

 By Brooklynn Robinson  August 28, 2026 at 5:12pm
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A Brooklyn judge freed a man charged with attempted murder after a stray bullet hit a service dog walking with a woman who has Down syndrome.

Adrian Benitez, 29, was arraigned Tuesday on attempted murder, assault, weapons possession, reckless endangerment and aggravated cruelty to animals, the New York Post reported.

Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $150,000, but Brooklyn Criminal Court Judge Janice Robinson released the suspect with only a promise to appear.

Benitez is due back in court Nov. 24.

Police said the shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 19 near Green-Wood Cemetery in Greenwood Heights.

Should this woman be removed from the bench?

Benitez allegedly pulled a handgun during an argument with a man who had been talking to a woman, the Post reported in its arrest story.

The intended target was not hit.

Instead, the round struck Honey, a 7-year-old Labradoodle.

Honey is the service dog of Teresa Pezzolla, 64, who has Down syndrome.

A veterinarian removed a .22-caliber bullet. The dog survived. Pezzolla’s nephew told the Post he was grateful the shot missed his aunt.

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Benitez was arrested Tuesday morning. Court records cited by the Post said he had no prior unsealed arrests.

Robinson was elected in 2024 after years as an insurance lawyer and was recently moved onto the criminal bench.

In a review of 13 of her cases, the Post found eight defendants released with no bail — including two charged with attempted murder — and five given low bail.

A law-enforcement source complained that the judge was treating dangerous thugs like shoplifters. “Does it have to be a child in a stroller next time?” the source said.

Soft-on-bail politics did not arrive by accident — New York voters put Robinson on that bench.

City leaders spent years treating pretrial detention as the scandal and street shootings as the background noise.

When a leftist judge cuts loose a defendant charged with attempted murder after a service dog takes the bullet, it is not a glitch. It is the system working as designed.

Democracies get the officials they elect. Brooklyn elected this one.

The next hearing is in November. Honey is recovering. The man accused of firing the shot is not in a cell.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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