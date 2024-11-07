NYC Libs Furious After Noticing Change to Empire State Building After Trump Won

The lights atop the Empire State Building have always been used in a symbolic manner when a major event happens. Anyone who lives near New York City knows this.

The people knew, if Kamala won the nation or a state, the building would turn blue, the de facto color of the Democratic Party. If Donald Trump won, it would turn red.

Simple, right? But with any election, a system that is forced to throw a sop to the GOP by acknowledging victories when they win a state is anything but simple, at least with touchy liberal snowflakes.

According to the New York Post, when the red lights on the Empire State Building lit up, it was — for Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers — a painful reminder that people were “celebrating the potential end of democracy.”

“The iconic Big Apple building turned red from 11:22 p.m. to 11:27 p.m. after it was announced Trump had secured victory in North Carolina,” the Post reported.

“The landmark gleamed red once again at 1 a.m. after Trump gained another win in Georgia,” the paper added

“We will be sparkling red for the next 5 minutes,” a post from the building’s account on X read.

Empire State Building lit up Red after 2024 Election results announced. pic.twitter.com/jjXnOJCFj6 — TheRealLaine (@thereallaine) November 6, 2024

Cue the great triggering from the libs:

Celebrating the end of Democracy. Wow. — BrotherSledge (@BrotherSledge) November 6, 2024

What’s wrong with you ?????? — Vadalur Selvam (@Selvam_R7) November 6, 2024

Uh why. He didn’t win NY so this shouldn’t be relevant. — Ashley (@HeyAsh89) November 6, 2024

Celebrating the potential end of democracy is pretty wild for New York. — Tracy Falco (@FalcoTracy) November 6, 2024

Well, that settles it: “The City that Never Sleeps” is now officially “The City that Never Stops Overstating the Threat of Other Americans™ Not Allowing Manhattanites to Impose Their Values on Them.” It doesn’t quite trip off the tongue, I’ll admit, so that’s an issue. But maybe it’ll catch on.

Alas, I must confess that I didn’t catch up with these febrile posters to see if it would be turning red every time a swing state was called — and given that Kamala Harris had not a single pickup where she needed to win, that red hue would envelop the top of the tower not infrequently.

It’s almost like New York City doesn’t like remembering that it doesn’t represent America as a whole. Yes, it’s certainly an integral part of it, but the fact remains that it’s such a haven of batty, out-of-touch liberals that when it lit up the Empire State Building to announce that Donald Trump had won a state, all hell broke loose. That should tell you something.

Perhaps it reminded them of the fact that there’s going to be a major overhaul of Title IX in regards to transgender issues. Or, perhaps it’s because the so-called “deep state” — entrenched Washington bureaucrats — will finally be given the boot. Or, perhaps it’s yet another reminder that the people who can’t buy eggs and hamburger meat voted with their wallets.

Either way, stay tuned for 2028. It’s hard to predict the future, of course, but if Trump can revert America back to where it was before the pandemic and the Biden administration trashed it, there are going to be plenty of red lights atop the Empire State building in the years to come.

