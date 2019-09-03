NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Showed Up to Work at City Hall for Just Seven Hours in an Entire Month: Report

In announcing his 2020 run for the Democratic presidential nomination back in May, Bill de Blasio cited a series of far-left policies he’d helped enact as mayor of New York City.

Voters should look to his work as mayor of one of the country’s largest cities, de Blasio implied, as a model for what he would do as president.

But de Blasio hasn’t been doing a whole lot of work as NYC’s mayor lately, particularly during the month he announced his presidential bid, a new report suggests.

According to records reviewed by the New York Post, de Blasio spent a grand total of seven hours at his city hall office in May.

“Hizzoner showed up at his office on just six occasions in May, taking part in two meetings, four events and five phone calls, one of which was his weekly appearance on WNYC radio, according to entries on his official calendar,” the Post reported.

“The 11 appointments amounted to a meager one-fifth of the 50 meetings, calls and other events at City Hall on de Blasio’s calendar for May 2018,” the outlet added.

“He had a total 152 city events scheduled for the month.”

The Post’s report just solidifies what many New Yorkers have surmised for months.

In July, activists with the West 58th Street Coalition said they’d be putting up billboards in Iowa criticizing the mayor for failing to listen to their concerns, according to the Washington Examiner.

“There are over 61,000 homeless individuals living in New York, the highest number since the Great Depression. De Blasio has among the least support in his campaign for president, finishing at 0% in the polls,” the group said in a statement.

“The homeless shelter is anticipated to impact property values, discourage Central Park South tourism, and adversely impact businesses in this residential neighborhood.”

According to de Blasio’s camp, just because he isn’t at city hall doesn’t mean he isn’t doing his job.

“Whether at City Hall, Gracie Mansion or on the road, the mayor consistently delivers for 8.6 million New Yorkers,” spokesperson Freddi Goldstein told the Post.

But one former aide to de Blasio wonders whether the mayor is all that interested in doing his current job.

“If he’s trying to show New Yorkers that he’s over doing the job, he’s doing a good job of it,” the former aide told the Post.

Another former de Blasio insider expressed similar sentiments.

“At this point, you’ve got to wonder how much of his heart is really in it,” the source told the Post, characterizing de Blasio’s performance on the job as “real bad.”

But the mayor’s time away from city hall hasn’t translated into support for his presidential campaign. According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, de Blasio has just 0.5 percent support nationwide.

His lack of support doesn’t appear to be due to a failure to be in the spotlight. In recent months, de Blasio has made headlines for blaming his alarm clock after being 40 minutes late to an interview and delaying passengers from deplaning a commercial flight so he could rush to “The View.”

Of course, it’s possible that voters around the country just aren’t buying into de Blasio’s message of hating rich people, private property and, for some reason, skyscrapers.

