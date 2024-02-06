New York City’s left-wing Mayor Eric Adams has raised eyebrows after comparing himself to Jesus for discriminating against white job applicants in his “chocolate” administration.

Adams was speaking to a crowd Jan. 31 in a school gymnasium in Brooklyn.

The mayor launched into a bid to knock down the criticism he faces — much of it because of his disastrous “sanctuary city” policies and the billions in tax dollars he is throwing at migrants while the rest of the city suffers.

Adams, though, wanted the residents in the meeting to feel that he was “down” with the struggle because he’s hired so many black candidates for the city positions that come to him to be filled.

Adams introduced his deputy mayors and other members of his administration sitting at the head of the venue before proudly proclaiming that he had a wonderful “chocolate” group of folks backing him up at city hall.

“Have you ever seen this much chocolate leading the city of New York?” he screeched into the microphone.

Mayor Eric Adams shows off his diverse administration: “Have you ever seen this much chocolate leading the city of New York??!! This is why they hating on me!” He then compares himself to Jesus for assembling such a non-White team. pic.twitter.com/AbhgylBBB2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 6, 2024

“And go down the line. Look, look who’s here,” he added pointing to more of his staffers.

“This is representative of the city,” he exclaimed.

“That’s why people are hating on me,” he insisted.

“You tryin’ ta figure out why they hatin’ on me?” he said in his best pandering ghetto tone.

“They hatin’ on me because those — how many of you go to church?” he said taking a side track where he went on to compare himself to Jesus in Matthew 21:12.

“Ma’am, this is a Matthew 21 and 12 moment. Jesus walked in the temple, he saw them doing wrong in the temple, he did what?” he said to the crowd pointing the microphone to a woman who said, “he turned the table over.”

“I went to City Hall to turn the table over,” Adams added.

“First woman police commissioner of color,” he went on. “First Spanish-speaking police commissioner, first Spanish-speaking corrections commissioner. Go through the line of what we’re doing.”

Of course, Adams’ obvious obsession with hiring black officials isn’t necessarily “representative of the city,” as he claimed.

New York City still has a plurality of white residents. According to the U.S. Census, the Big Apple’s population is 37.5 percent white, 29 percent Hispanic and only 23.1 percent black. Meanwhile, Asians are 14.5 percent of the population.

Commenters on social media were less impressed than Adams is over his own efforts.

Isn’t referring to black people as “chocolate” racist? Wouldn’t it be equally offensive if a white person referred to white people as “vanilla”? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 6, 2024

There’s a word for classifying people and grading them based on skin color — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) February 6, 2024

He destroys NYC, then pulls out the race card to gaslight us and protect his political career. Nobody is fooled by it anymore. — Jewish Defense Corps (@JDCUSA1) February 6, 2024

Adams is certainly desperate to turn over tables, that is for sure. One table he wants overturned is the one talking about the FBI investigation into one of his fundraisers who is being looked at for illegal contributions from foreign nationals.

But he is also hoping to turn attention away from the criticism over his bungling of the migrant crisis that’s directly attributable to President Joe Biden’s decision to effectively open the southern border.

Adams clearly would rather talk about the blacks he has hired than answer to those mounting scandals.

