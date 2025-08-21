NYC Mayor Eric Adams' Former Chief of Staff Charged Amid Corruption Investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — A former top aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams is among seven people facing new charges in the corruption investigation that has swirled around City Hall for two years, prosecutors in Manhattan announced Thursday.

Adams himself has not been charged, but the case will thrust the corruption allegations that have dogged the Democrat back into focus as he seeks to regain voters’ trust ahead of a contested election in November.

Among those facing new charges is Adams’ former chief of staff and closest confidant, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, her son Glenn D. Martin, former state Sen. Jesse Hamilton, and two of Adams’ political donors, siblings Tony and Gina Argento.

Lewis-Martin and the other defendants were expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Lewis-Martin resigned in December ahead of her indictment in a separate case in which she and her son are accused of taking bribes in exchange for her speeding approvals for construction projects. That case is still pending. Lewis-Martin has continued to volunteer for the Adams campaign while she awaits trial.

On Thursday, Lewis-Martin was charged with four additional counts of conspiracy and bribe receiving in a series of indictments that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg described as “classic bribery conspiracies that had a deep and wide-ranging impact on city government.”

“As alleged, Lewis-Martin consistently overrode the expertise of public servants so she could line her own pockets. While she allegedly received more than $75,000 in bribes and an appearance on a TV show, every other New Yorker lost out,” Bragg said in a statement.

She will plead not guilty to any additional charges, Lewis-Martin’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, said in a statement, adding that “she has broken no laws, and she is not guilty.”

