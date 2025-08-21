Share
News
Ingrid Lewis-Martin is escorted into Manhattan criminal court on Dec. 19, 2024, in New York.
Ingrid Lewis-Martin is escorted into Manhattan criminal court on Dec. 19, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

NYC Mayor Eric Adams' Former Chief of Staff Charged Amid Corruption Investigation

 By The Associated Press  August 21, 2025 at 7:13am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A former top aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams is among seven people facing new charges in the corruption investigation that has swirled around City Hall for two years, prosecutors in Manhattan announced Thursday.

Adams himself has not been charged, but the case will thrust the corruption allegations that have dogged the Democrat back into focus as he seeks to regain voters’ trust ahead of a contested election in November.

Among those facing new charges is Adams’ former chief of staff and closest confidant, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, her son Glenn D. Martin, former state Sen. Jesse Hamilton, and two of Adams’ political donors, siblings Tony and Gina Argento.

Lewis-Martin and the other defendants were expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Lewis-Martin resigned in December ahead of her indictment in a separate case in which she and her son are accused of taking bribes in exchange for her speeding approvals for construction projects. That case is still pending. Lewis-Martin has continued to volunteer for the Adams campaign while she awaits trial.

On Thursday, Lewis-Martin was charged with four additional counts of conspiracy and bribe receiving in a series of indictments that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg described as “classic bribery conspiracies that had a deep and wide-ranging impact on city government.”

“As alleged, Lewis-Martin consistently overrode the expertise of public servants so she could line her own pockets. While she allegedly received more than $75,000 in bribes and an appearance on a TV show, every other New Yorker lost out,” Bragg said in a statement.

She will plead not guilty to any additional charges, Lewis-Martin’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, said in a statement, adding that “she has broken no laws, and she is not guilty.”

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Here's What the Illegal 'Maryland Man' Is Up To Following His Release
DeSantis Gives Cities Final 'Pride' Ultimatum: Remove Rainbow Crosswalks or Else
Former NBA Star Faces 30 Days Home Monitoring for Parking Lot Shootout
Appeals Court Hands Trump a Massive Victory, Tosses 'Excessive' Penalty from Letitia James Lawsuit
NYC Mayor Eric Adams' Former Chief of Staff Charged Amid Corruption Investigation
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation