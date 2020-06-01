As New York City devolved into violence Saturday night, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter was among the more than 300 people arrested.

Chiara de Blasio, 25, was arrested after police said she was blocking traffic on Broadway, according to the New York Post. She was given an appearance ticket to face the charge at a later date.

The Post cited police sources as saying the mayor’s daughter was part of what was declared an unlawful assembly at 12th Street and Broadway in Manhattan and that she refused to move when ordered to do so.

“That was a real hotspot, police cars were getting burned there, people were throwing and yelling, fighting with cops. There were thousands of people in that area at that time,” a source told the Post.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter, Chiara, arrested at Manhattan protest https://t.co/glkdQpuEf1 pic.twitter.com/Zv2zcYbHFv — New York Post (@nypost) June 1, 2020

His daughter’s arrest came roughly around the time the mayor was telling the media, “We appreciate and respect all peaceful protests, but now it is time for people to go home.”

City Hall had made no formal statement about the arrest of the mayor’s daughter.

During Saturday’s violence, police reported that 345 people were arrested and 33 police officers were injured, according to WNBC-TV.

De Blasio said he understood the root cause for protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Structural racism haunts the lives of people of color. What we’re seeing is an overflow due to decades of injustices. I see my own privilege and can only understand so much. I know enough to say that for the Black community every day is pervaded by racism. We will do better. pic.twitter.com/XAK7S0HxoO — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 30, 2020

However, the Democratic mayor has blamed anarchist outsiders for causing the violence.

“It is a small number of people. It is well organized, even though many of the people are associated with the anarchist movement,” de Blasio said Sunday.

“Some come from outside of the cities. Some are from inside the city. Some are from the neighborhoods where the protests take place. Some are not,” he said.

Sohos luxury brands have been gutted. Gucci, Channel, Coach are all empty. pic.twitter.com/I8uteT31V1 — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) June 1, 2020

Looting raged throughout Manhattan, with Apple stores, a Verizon store and clothing stores among the targets, according to WABC-TV. Graffiti left behind targeted the police.

“Honestly I think the looting is completely justified, these people have been looted from by their country for their entire lives,” Antoripa Dey said.

“If people aren’t going to listen when it’s peaceful, maybe they’ll listen when something like this happens,” WABC quoted an unidentified protester as saying.

