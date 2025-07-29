Share
NYC Shooter Missed His Intended Target Because He Took the Wrong Elevator, Eric Adams Says

 By Randy DeSoto  July 29, 2025 at 12:03pm
New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated Tuesday that the gunman who killed four people, including an NYPD officer, intended to target the NFL offices that were in the building, but he took the wrong elevator.

Las Vegas, Nevada, resident Shane Tamura, 27, drove across the country to the Midtown Manhattan office building at 345 Park Avenue that houses the NFL, Blackstone, and the accounting firm KPMG, among others, according to CBS News.

He double-parked his BMW then proceeded into the building, where he shot off-duty NYPD Officer Didarul Islam and others in the lobby with an M4 rifle before taking an elevator to the 33rd floor of the high-rise and killing himself.

Adams told Fox affiliate WNYW on Tuesday that Tamura, who apparently suffered from mental health issues, was under the false belief that he had played in the NFL. He had played high school football in California.

Further, as a result of his time playing in the league, Tamura believed that he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

In a suicide note that police found in his car, Adams recounted that the shooter “alluded to having CTE from playing in the NFL. He never played in the NFL.”

“It appears as though he was going after the employees at the NFL,” he explained.

Fox “Good Day New York” host Dan Bowens pointed out that Tamura ended up on the 33rd floor, which is not where the NFL offices are located.

“Does it appear he got lost in the building? Was he trying to get there? Did he just go the wrong way?” he asked Adams.

“There are two different elevator banks,” the mayor answered.

“He took the wrong elevator bank up to the NFL headquarters. Instead, it took him to Rudin Management, and that is where he carried out additional shootings and took the lives of additional employees,” Adams explained, per CBS.

Rudin released a statement confirming that one of its employees was killed.

Additionally, a security officer, identified as Aland Etienne, was also killed in the attack, according to the outlet.

Further, Blaskstone confirmed that one of its employees, Wesley LePatner, was among the victims.

Adams told CBS that high-rise office buildings often have a button that security guards can use to freeze the elevators, but the security guard in the lobby was shot before he could push it.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a company-wide email that an NFL employee was seriously wounded during the shooting and was in the hospital in stable condition.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
