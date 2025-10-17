NYC Socialist Mamdani Blasts Andrew Cuomo for Not Visiting Enough Mosques During Trainwreck Mayoral Debate

Socialist Muslim buffoon Zohran Mamdani beclowned himself by slamming Andrew Cuomo — a lifelong Catholic — for never having visited a mosque.

Mamdani made the toothless dig Thursday during the final debate for the New York City mayorship.

Instead of criticizing the former New York governor on substantive questions, the Uganda-born, failed rapper tried to make an issue of the fact that Cuomo had never visited a mosque until just last month.

“It took Andrew Cuomo being beaten by a Muslim candidate in the Democratic primary for him to set foot in a mosque,” the Muslim candidate sneered of his Catholic opponent.

“He had more than 10 years, and he couldn’t name a single mosque at the last debate we had that he visited,” Mamdani scoffed.

For reference, the reaction of most New Yorkers to this lame jab would be: Who cares?

While Zohran Mamdani slams Andrew Cuomo for his lack of visits to Muslim mosques, @CurtisSliwa tells Mamdani that he will never be trusted by the Jewish community. pic.twitter.com/II3KS4ETXI — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 17, 2025

Instead of trying to appeal to all New Yorkers, Mamdani shamelessly pandered to the city’s 9 percent-Muslim population.

In so doing, the novice politician didn’t care that he’d alienate the other 91 percent of New Yorkers.

“What Muslims want in this city is what every community wants and deserves: They want equality, and they want respect,” Mamdani said. “And it took me to get you to even see those Muslims as part of this city.

“And that, frankly, is something that is shameful and is why so many New Yorkers have lost faith in this politics,” the Democratic contender added.

Cuomo retorted, “I’ve worked with the Muslim community for many, many years,”

Mamdani shot back, “Name a single mosque you went to while you were the governor. Can you name a single mosque you went to in 10 years? … You couldn’t visit a mosque.”

The fact that the NYC mayorship is a choice between a failed governor who shoved senior citizens into COVID-infested nursing homes and a socialist who wants to turn the nation’s richest city into a third-world cesspool is a sad reflection of how far the city has fallen under Democratic control.

Mamdani — who was born in Uganda and naturalized as a U.S. citizen in 2018 (just 7 years ago!) — is running to lead the nation’s largest, richest city on a radical left-wing platform.

His anti-American, anti-police agenda includes transforming NYC into “the strongest sanctuary city in the country.”

Zohran Mamdani has barely ever had a job, with just 3 years in the workforce — including his ‘rap career’ and a gig for his mom https://t.co/cyOqd4r3t6 pic.twitter.com/cUobxF1zSp — New York Post (@nypost) June 17, 2025

The Democrat has vowed to kick ICE out of the city, build scores of low-income housing projects, expand “transgender” healthcare services, and socialize grocery stores.

In short, Zohran Mamdani wants to turn New York into a crime-infested, socialist dumping ground for unvetted armies of illegal aliens, welfare parasites, and transgender wannabes.

New York — which was once safe under former Republican Mayors Rudy Giuliani and Mike Bloomberg — has devolved into a gutter, thanks to the soft-on-crime policies of its Democratic leaders.

At this point, it’s not hyperbolic to project that New York is going down the same self-destructive path as Democrat-controlled Detroit.

In 1950, Detroit was the richest city in America. However, it has had a Democrat mayor for the past six decades (since 1962).

The crime-ravaged, left-wing cesspool is now the nation’s poorest major city.

This tragic devolution is being mirrored in other Democrat-run cities, including Philadelphia, San Francisco and Chicago.

New York is now dangerously close to falling off the same cliff that Detroit did years ago. We cannot let this happen.

