NYC Socialist Mamdani Calls for Shifting Heavier Tax Burden to 'Whiter Neighborhoods'

Democratic Socialist Zorhan Mamdani, mayoral candidate for New York City, has already begun laying out his vision if he were to win, wanting to shift tax burdens over to “whiter neighborhoods.”

The idea of doling out more taxes to white people came in the form of a homeowner policy memo, outlining Mamdani’s plans on housing.

“Shift the tax burden from overtaxed homeowners in the outer boroughs to more expensive homes in richer and whiter neighborhoods,” one bullet point read. “The property tax system is unbalanced because assessment levels are artificially capped, so homeowners in expensive neighborhoods pay less than their fair share.

“The Mayor can fix this by pushing class assessment percentages down for everyone and adjusting rates up, effectively lowering tax payments for homeowners in neighborhoods like Jamaica and Brownsville while raising the amount paid in the most expensive Brooklyn brownstones,” the paragraph concluded.

This would likely be challenged in court, with plaintiffs citing the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment in the Constitution.

This sort of proposal basically promises to punish people with punitive taxes simply because they’re white.

It’s racially biased and hypocritical, especially for a Democrat, to offer up policies that are blatantly discriminatory.

The document further stoked racial tensions by stating: “The City is six times more likely to sell a tax lien in a Black neighborhood than a white neighborhood. This policy is extracting wealth from Black, brown, and working class communities and stripping New Yorkers of their homes.”

The 33-year-old defeated a crowded field of Democrats to become the party’s standard-bearer for the upcoming election in November, yet the more he’s scrutinized by the media, the more radical he appears.

Other posts and comments have been unearthed that include his desire to achieve “queer liberation” by defunding the police, banning all guns, arresting Israeli officials, and playing apologist for radical Islamists. Even his own mother said back in 2013 that her son — who was born in Uganda and raised “between India and America” — didn’t consider himself American.

Yet the party’s national leaders all capitulated and praised him as their up-and-coming star.

This included positive social media posts on X from the likes of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both of whom are New Yorkers. He also received a message on X from Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who saluted him with an Arabic chant.

Mamdani has found support among Hollywood actors and celebrities as well, who made videos and attended events to boost his numbers.

Not only has President Donald Trump been urged to revoke his citizenship, but the commander in chief put out a statement on Truth Social calling him a “Communist Lunatic.”

Trump then joked that Democrats should continue nominating people like Mamdani to even higher offices in the land, as it will only help Republicans.

Let’s hope the citizens of New York see through the mainstream media’s praise and vote for someone who will unite, rather than divide, an already deeply wounded city.

