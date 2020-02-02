NYC Subway Equipment Sabotaged by Antifa-Backed Protesters Demanding Free Rides

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets and subways of New York City on Friday to protest the police presence on the New York City subway system and to demand that the subways be free.

The protests took place in Brooklyn and Manhattan, culminating in a group of 500 demonstrators jamming Grand Central Station at the 5 p.m. rush hour, according to the U.K. Guardian.

The New York Police Department reported that it arrested 13 demonstrators and gave out 11 summonses, while Metropolitan Transit Authority police made three arrests and issued eight summonses, according to WCBS.

Protesters also vandalized fare card readers and turnstiles, scrawled graffiti on subway station walls and in some instances held open turnstiles to allow riders to get on the subway without paying.

I wonder where the candidates who advocate free college, free healthcare, free child care, and loan forgiveness stand on free subway rides? https://t.co/P7OjW6LWPE — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) February 1, 2020

“We pay for the metro with our taxes. Why are we being charged then hounded if we don’t pay to use it? And of course, it’s disproportionately brown and black people being hounded and arrested,” a protester who only gave her name as Brandy told CBS.

The MTA said the protests on the city’s sometimes-dangerous subways were nothing more than an added cost to the public.

“This demonstration activity follows the dangerous pattern of previous activities that have resulted in vandalization and defacement of MTA property – clearly violating laws. Those actions divert valuable time, money and resources away from investments in transit services that get New Yorkers to their jobs, schools, doctors and other places they need to go,” said MTA Chief Security Officer Patrick Warren, according to The Guardian.

“The MTA has zero-tolerance for any actions that threaten the safety of the public and our employees, and impede service for millions of customers. We are monitoring conditions as we cooperate with the NYPD and MTA PD to maintain service while ensuring everyone’s safety.”

The protest was orchestrated by protesters who oppose the current $2.75 fare and the increase in police announced after a spike in crime on the subways.

According to Fox News, the protests were announced by an “Antifa-backed social media account” on Tuesday.

“The streets are ours. The trains our ours. The walls are ours. This moment is ours,” the group DecolonizeThisPlace posted.

“There’s so much in the budget that can cover free transportation instead of more police. I don’t understand why it’s going that way instead of the other way,” protester Sydney Daniels told CBS.

Some commuters were not sympathetic.

“I think it’s absurd, things aren’t free; things cost money,” the New York Post quoted what it said was a Westchester-bound traveler as saying. “Asking for free stuff, it’s like they’re 12 year olds. They’re acting like children!”

Video of the events was shared on Twitter.

Doing some call and response chants. “How do you spell racist?” “NYPD” and “From the A to the Z” “Public transit should be free” – cops looking on. pic.twitter.com/AF58owHb06 — Lauren Aratani (@LaurenAratani) January 31, 2020

Gathered in Restoration Plaza in Bed-Stuy, protestors facing police and shouting “cops go home” #FTP3 pic.twitter.com/nH92mrBGwE — Lauren Aratani (@LaurenAratani) January 31, 2020

In an editorial on the protests, the New York Post showed little tolerance for the demonstrators.

“This isn’t protest — it’s vandalism, at the public’s expense. And the efforts to block subway entrances and otherwise disrupt service aren’t much better. And for what? The group’s goals are ‘no cops in the MTA, free transit [and] no harassment.’ These aren’t radicals, they’re children (of whatever age) acting out,” the Post wrote.

“We hope subway cameras capture enough evidence to lead to arrests and real punishment. Someone needs to force these infants to grow up,” it wrote.

