SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

NYC's 9/11 Memorial Display Canceled Due to COVID, But BLM Display Was Allowed Without a Problem

×
By Erin Coates
Published August 14, 2020 at 11:40am
P Share Print

New York City’s annual light display in honor of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks has been canceled over fears of spreading the coronavirus, but a Black Lives Matter display was allowed to be painted by a large crowd of people in the city in July.

Officials at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum announced Thursday that the two beams of vertical light that have traditionally been set up in lower Manhattan would not be displayed this year because of fears that the novel coronavirus could spread to the workers needed to create the display, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“The world’s beloved twin beams of light regrettably will not shine over lower Manhattan as part of this year’s tributes to commemorate 9/11,” Michael Frazier, memorial and museum spokesman, said in a statement.

Instead of the “Tribute in Light” memorial, buildings across the city will be lit in blue.

The annual live recitation of the names of the victims of the 2001 Twin Tower attacks and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing also has been canceled.

TRENDING: Navy SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Used 8 Words To Utterly Destroy Rioters Ruining America

Instead, there will be a pre-recorded broadcast of 9/11 family members reading the names at the 9/11 Memorial plaza.

The cancellation of the event is ironic given the fact that just over a month ago, a large group of people, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, gathered outside Trump Tower to paint “Black Lives Matter”on the street in large yellow letters.

“Black lives matter in our city, and black lives matter in the United States of America,” de Blasio said at the time, according to The New York Times.

“Let’s show Donald Trump what he does not understand. Let’s paint it right in front of his building for him.”

Should the light memorial display have been canceled? ?

The project was announced in June, with de Blasio’s spokeswoman saying, “The president is a disgrace to the values we cherish in New York City.”

However, the memorial was painted at a time when the spread of COVID-19 was more prevalent.

According to data from New York City health officials, there were 1,935 cases of the coronavirus in the city from Aug. 1-12. During the same time period in July, there were 3,827 cases — nearly double the cases in August.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit created in honor of fallen New York City Fire Department firefighter Stephen Siller, criticized the idea of not carrying on the name-reading tradition and announced the group would host its own reading near Ground Zero, the New York Post reported.

“We have tremendous respect for the 9/11 museum and its leadership. However, not allowing families the opportunity to read the names of their loved ones robs this solemn ceremony of much of its significance,” CEO Frank Siller said in a statement. “That is why we are committed to safely giving these families a chance to honor and remember their loved ones in their own voices.”

RELATED: Trump Reveals Bold New Campaign Front; Major Blue State Now 'In Play'

The ceremony will be limited to 140 speakers, and coronavirus-related safety precautions will be put in place.

“I’m very grateful to the Siller Foundation for stepping up and doing this, which will be such a comfort to the 9/11 families,” Sally Regenhard, who lost her firefighter son Christian during 9/11, told the New York Post.

“There’s absolutely no reason why the 9/11 memorial foundation made such a hurtful decision to prevent the families from reading their precious loved ones’ names.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Apple Takes Legal Action Against Small Meal-Prep Business, Claims Logo Is Too Similar
Utah Teen Dies After Reportedly Diving Into Canal To Save Toddler from Car Wreck
Michigan Hospital Tries To Treat Patients with Hydroxychloroquine; FDA Refuses To Allow It
NYC's 9/11 Memorial Display Canceled Due to COVID, But BLM Display Was Allowed Without a Problem
Breaking: FBI Lawyer To Plead Guilty To Falsifying CIA Doc That Secured Wiretap of Trump Campaign
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×